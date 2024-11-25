Rangers vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 25

The Monday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Rangers and the St. Louis Blues.

Rangers vs Blues Game Info

New York Rangers (12-6-1) vs. St. Louis Blues (9-12-1)

Date: Monday, November 25, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Blues Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-235) Blues (+190) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Blues Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (68.6%)

Rangers vs Blues Puck Line

The Blues are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Rangers. The Blues are -134 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +110.

Rangers vs Blues Over/Under

The Rangers-Blues matchup on November 25 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -130 and the under is +106.

Rangers vs Blues Moneyline

St. Louis is a +190 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -235 favorite at home.

