NHL

Rangers vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 25

Rangers vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 25

The Monday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Rangers and the St. Louis Blues.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Rangers vs Blues Game Info

  • New York Rangers (12-6-1) vs. St. Louis Blues (9-12-1)
  • Date: Monday, November 25, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Blues Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-235)Blues (+190)5.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Blues Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (68.6%)

Rangers vs Blues Puck Line

  • The Blues are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Rangers. The Blues are -134 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +110.

Rangers vs Blues Over/Under

  • The Rangers-Blues matchup on November 25 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -130 and the under is +106.

Rangers vs Blues Moneyline

  • St. Louis is a +190 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -235 favorite at home.

