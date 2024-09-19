Rangers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 19

Odds updated as of 10:11 a.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Texas Rangers are playing the Toronto Blue Jays.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Game Info

Texas Rangers (73-79) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (72-80)

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024

Thursday, September 19, 2024 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: BSSW

Rangers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-110) | TOR: (-106)

TEX: (-110) | TOR: (-106) Spread: TEX: +1.5 (-184) | TOR: -1.5 (+152)

TEX: +1.5 (-184) | TOR: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Rangers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 0-0, 2.25 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 12-11, 4.02 ERA

The Rangers will call on Kumar Rocker against the Blue Jays and Kevin Gausman (12-11). Rocker helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Rocker's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Blue Jays have a 13-14-0 record against the spread in Gausman's starts. The Blue Jays have a 2-5 record in Gausman's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (54%)

Rangers vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The Rangers vs Blue Jays moneyline has Texas as a -110 favorite, while Toronto is a -106 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rangers. The Blue Jays are +152 to cover, while the Rangers are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rangers versus Blue Jays on Sept. 19 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in 45, or 57%, of the 79 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Texas has been victorious 45 times in 79 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rangers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 70 of 146 chances this season.

The Rangers are 65-81-0 against the spread in their 146 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have won 31.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (23-50).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Toronto has gone 22-48 (31.4%).

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 147 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 74 of those games (74-69-4).

The Blue Jays have a 74-73-0 record ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .393, fueled by 50 extra-base hits. He has a .235 batting average and an on-base percentage of .306.

He ranks 114th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage, and 103rd in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Wyatt Langford is batting .254 with 25 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks. He's slugging .404 with an on-base percentage of .326.

His batting average ranks 67th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 63rd, and his slugging percentage 88th.

Langford takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and three RBI.

Josh Smith is batting .260 with a .395 slugging percentage and 57 RBI this year.

Smith brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a walk and an RBI.

Adolis Garcia has been key for Texas with 119 hits, an OBP of .281 plus a slugging percentage of .391.

Garcia brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a home run, three walks and six RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has put up an on-base percentage of .394, a slugging percentage of .542, and has 184 hits, all club-bests for the Blue Jays (while batting .319).

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is fourth in batting average, third in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

George Springer is hitting .223 with 18 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .379 with an on-base percentage of .307.

He ranks 124th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Ernie Clement has 20 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and nine walks while batting .261.

Spencer Horwitz is hitting .272 with 19 doubles, 12 home runs and 37 walks.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Head to Head

9/18/2024: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/17/2024: 13-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

13-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/28/2024: 7-3 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-3 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/27/2024: 7-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/26/2024: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/14/2023: 9-2 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-2 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/13/2023: 10-0 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-0 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/12/2023: 6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/11/2023: 10-4 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-4 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/18/2023: 11-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

