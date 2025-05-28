Rangers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 28

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Game Info

Texas Rangers (27-29) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (26-28)

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Wednesday, May 28, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and SN1

Rangers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-168) | TOR: (+142)

TEX: (-168) | TOR: (+142) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+125) | TOR: +1.5 (-146)

TEX: -1.5 (+125) | TOR: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rangers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle (Rangers) - 5-2, 1.80 ERA vs Eric Lauer (Blue Jays) - 1-1, 3.31 ERA

The Rangers will look to Tyler Mahle (5-2) against the Blue Jays and Eric Lauer (1-1). Mahle's team is 7-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Mahle's team is 5-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Lauer has started two games with set spreads, and the Blue Jays went 1-1-0. The Blue Jays were the underdog on the moneyline for two Lauer starts this season -- they split the games.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (54.6%)

Rangers vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is the underdog, +142 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -168 favorite at home.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Spread

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Blue Jays. The Rangers are +125 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jays are -146.

The over/under for the Rangers versus Blue Jays game on May 28 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Rangers have been favorites in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (67.9%) in those contests.

Texas has a record of 6-3 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -168 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 17 of their 56 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rangers have posted a record of 30-26-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Jays have gone 16-18 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.1% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer, Toronto has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by bookmakers 53 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 26 of those games (26-26-1).

The Blue Jays have covered 60.4% of their games this season, going 32-21-0 ATS.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford has 43 hits, which is best among Texas hitters this season, while batting .251 with 17 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .333 and a slugging percentage of .468.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 40th in slugging.

Langford has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Josh Jung has an OPS of .784, fueled by an OBP of .328 and a team-best slugging percentage of .456 this season. He's batting .281.

His batting average ranks 33rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 85th, and his slugging percentage 50th.

Josh Smith leads Texas with an OBP of .337 this season while batting .269 with 16 walks and 19 runs scored.

Adolis Garcia is batting .211 with a .259 OBP and 27 RBI for Texas this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a has .378 on-base percentage to lead the Blue Jays. He's batting .274 while slugging .418.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 49th, his on-base percentage is 23rd, and he is 81st in slugging.

Bo Bichette's .391 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .270 with an on-base percentage of .319.

His batting average ranks 58th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 98th, and he is 103rd in slugging.

George Springer has racked up 39 hits, a team-high for the Blue Jays.

Alejandro Kirk has four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .286.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Head to Head

5/27/2025: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/26/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/19/2024: 4-0 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-0 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/18/2024: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/17/2024: 13-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

13-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/28/2024: 7-3 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-3 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/27/2024: 7-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/26/2024: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/14/2023: 9-2 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-2 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/13/2023: 10-0 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

