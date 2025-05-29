3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Pacers vs. Knicks in Game 5

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

Pacers at Knicks Game 5 Betting Picks

The Knicks and Pacers each earned a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals after upsetting the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round, and it's overtly clear which group is fluky and which is legit.

Indiana holds a 3-1 series lead and could punch a ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000 tonight. Many would like to see this series extend past Thursday, and the Knicks have the benefit of playing on their home court in Game 5, but we can still ask the Pacers to cover 5.5 points, which also correlates with the over.

It took a meh 5-for-25 three-point shooting from Indiana (and a late-game injury to Aaron Nesmith) for the Knicks to take a game in this series, and they won that one by only six points.

Way more can go wrong than right for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are each prone to foul trouble, the rotations are rarely fully formed, and the troubling discrepancy in fast break points is about what you would expect in an IND vs. NYK series. The Knicks shot 42.9% from three in Game 4 and were still down from start to finish.

We can look for Indiana to stay within 5.5 points on the road tonight, and that result would likely mean two key things -- the Pacers didn't have a shooting disasterclass and they managed to push the pace for a decent portion of the game. It's not surprising that Indiana victories this series have totaled 223, 251, and 273 (250 in regulation) points.

I'll note that Towns (knee) is listed as questionable for tonight. I'd be shocked if he didn't end up playing in an elimination game, but he's nonetheless banged up, which should open up some doors for Indiana.

We've had the Aaron Nesmith game and the Bennedict Mathurin game. Will tonight be the Miles McBride game?

The eye test would suggest the Knicks could use a little more McBride these playoffs. That's perhaps backed by fact. There are seven New York lineup variations (minimum 10 minutes) that have a positive net rating this postseason. McBride was in six of those lineups, and no other player was in more than five.

McBride has been in five of the top six two-player lineups for the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. The top-performing three-player (minimum 30 mins) combination this series? That would be Jalen Brunson, Mitchell Robinson, and McBride. With KAT banged up, we could see more of that trio in Game 5.

Including the playoffs, Deuce has drained at least two threes in 53.8% of games and at least three in 25.0% of games. His odds to make two threes (+162; 38.2% probability) and three threes (+500; 16.6% probability) come at a value.

Moreover, Deuce is due for positive shooting regression after going 12 for 24 from three (50.0%) in the second round but only 4 for 14 from distance (28.6%) this series.

It feels like McBride's number will be called at home tonight, so I want in on his player props in this buy-low spot.

Myles Turner is shooting just 23.5% from three this series after shooting the three-ball at nearly a 40.0% clip heading into the Eastern Conference Finals. He's also picking up just 3.8 rebounds per game in the ECF despite being offered a team-high 10.8 rebound chances per game.

He's due in both stat categories, so let's look for Turner to outdo 20.5 combined points and rebounds (PR) in Game 5.

Turner averaged 22.1 PR in the regular season and cleared 20.5 PR in 61.9% of games where he played more than 23 minutes. Heading into this series, he was averaging 22.5 PR in the playoffs and had surpassed 20.5 PR in 6 out of 10 games.

He's touched 19 PR in all but one game this series but shooting struggles and deferred rebounds have limited his output. There's value in betting on that to change tonight, and our NBA projections forecast Turner to pick up 24.2 PR in this one.

