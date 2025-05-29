2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Oilers vs. Stars in Game 5

Even with the Stanley Cup Playoffs now underway, we still have plenty of betting options for the NHL.

On top of your typical moneylines and totals, we can also dabble in the player prop market for things such as shots and goal-scorers.

Which bets stand out across today's playoff action?

Let's dig in and lay out the best bets based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best Stanley Cup Playoff Bets

Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars have to climb a daunting mountain if they want to find their way into the Stanley Cup Final. The Stars face a 3-1 series deficit versus the Edmonton Oilers, needing a third-period comeback to secure their lone win way back in the series opener. Still, there is a path to victory in Game 5, and they can start their ascent at home.

Moneyline Dallas Stars May 30 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Dallas’ efforts in the Western Conference Final are better than the results imply. They held tough versus the Oilers in Game 4, giving up two empty-netters late that skewed the score in Edmonton’s favor. The Stars have outplayed the Oilers in three straight, generating a 59.9% expected goals-for rating. That benchmark stands in stark contrast to their actual goals-for rating of 25.0% in this series.

Most importantly, the Stars have found a way to contain the Oilers’ attack. Edmonton has been held to an average of 9.0 high-danger chances per game, failing to eclipse that in all but one game. Moreover, Edmonton's five-on-five scoring reflects that limited production. The Oilers have been held to two or fewer goals in three of five, including getting shut out in Game 4. That decline is predicted to continue amid their production dry spell.

The Oilers’ dominance isn’t reflected in their analytics. Edmonton has been outplayed in three straight games and is overachieving relative to underlying metrics. The Stars should be able to climb back into this series with a win at home.

While the Stars deserve immense credit for slowing down the Oilers’ onslaught, they also deserve plaudits for their offensive abilities. Dallas is averaging 10.0 high-danger chances per game in this series, eclipsing double-digits in two of their last three. They should have no problem replicating that success at home. With that, their top offensive producers should continue to do most of the heavy lifting.

Mikael Granlund Total Points Edmonton Oilers May 30 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Count Mikael Granlund as one of the forwards who can turn the tide for the Stars. The Finnish scorer has been a stud throughout the playoffs. So far, Granlund has been on the ice for 17 goals, contributing points on 10 of those. Still, he has only one point over his last three games despite maintaining his usual offensive contributions. That sets him up for a bounce-back performance at home in Game 5.

Granlund ranks among the team leaders in terms of offensive production. He sits in the Stars' top five in scoring and high-danger chances, averaging 9.4 and 3.9, respectively. Further, he has recorded nine shots versus the Oilers, with the bulk of those coming at home. In Games 1 and 2, Granlund was up to seven shots while taking on a more prominent role thanks to the Stars’ line matching. The winger averaged 17 minutes at home -- a number that fell to 15:50 on the road.

All signs point toward another big home performance from Granlund. He got in on two of the Stars’ six goals in the series opener, a benchmark he could reach tonight. But with the over on his 0.5 points prop sitting at plus-money, there’s an edge in backing him to eclipse that total instead.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NHL Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any sport or event taking place on May 29th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NHL betting picks stand out to you for today's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NHL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

