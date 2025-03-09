NHL
Rangers vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9
On Sunday in the NHL, the New York Rangers are playing the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Rangers vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- New York Rangers (31-26-6) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (30-24-8)
- Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Rangers vs Blue Jackets Odds
|Rangers (-152)
|Blue Jackets (+126)
|6.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (56.8%)
Rangers vs Blue Jackets Puck Line
- The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Rangers are +156 to cover the spread, with the Blue Jackets being -194.
Rangers vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- Rangers versus Blue Jackets, on March 9, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Rangers vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jackets-Rangers, Columbus is the underdog at +126, and New York is -152 playing at home.