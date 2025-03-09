Rangers vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9

On Sunday in the NHL, the New York Rangers are playing the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Rangers vs Blue Jackets Game Info

New York Rangers (31-26-6) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (30-24-8)

Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025

Sunday, March 9, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Blue Jackets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-152) Blue Jackets (+126) 6.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (56.8%)

Rangers vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Rangers are +156 to cover the spread, with the Blue Jackets being -194.

Rangers vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

Rangers versus Blue Jackets, on March 9, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Rangers vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jackets-Rangers, Columbus is the underdog at +126, and New York is -152 playing at home.

