Rangers vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 27

The NHL schedule on Friday includes the New York Rangers facing the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Rangers vs Blackhawks Game Info

New York Rangers (28-35-9) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (27-32-13)

Date: Friday, March 27, 2026

Friday, March 27, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-170) Blackhawks (+140) 6.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (68.5%)

Rangers vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blackhawks are -184 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +148.

Rangers vs Blackhawks Over/Under

Rangers versus Blackhawks on March 27 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +116 and the under -142.

Rangers vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Chicago is a +140 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -170 favorite at home.

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