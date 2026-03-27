NHL
Rangers vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 27
The NHL schedule on Friday includes the New York Rangers facing the Chicago Blackhawks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Rangers vs Blackhawks Game Info
- New York Rangers (28-35-9) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (27-32-13)
- Date: Friday, March 27, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Rangers vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-170)
|Blackhawks (+140)
|6.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Rangers win (68.5%)
Rangers vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blackhawks are -184 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +148.
Rangers vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- Rangers versus Blackhawks on March 27 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +116 and the under -142.
Rangers vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Chicago is a +140 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -170 favorite at home.