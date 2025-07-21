3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Monday 7/21/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run James Wood +390

Washington Nationals breakout star James Wood has a chance to end a cold spell on Monday.

Brady Singer is an underrated home run target. He surrendered only 0.99 HR/9 in the first half, but that small sample might have been a tad fortunate when his homer-to-flyball ratio (9.2% HR/FB) is a good bit below the league average (10.9%). Elevated flyball (40.9%) and barrel (9.9%) rates allowed paint a different picture.

Wood is a barrel machine, sitting 98th percentile with an 18.1% rate of them. He's slumping a bit with just one homer in his last 69 plate appearances (PAs) against righties, which has lengthened this prop that lived in the +200s earlier this year.

FanDuel Research's MLB home run projections still have him as Washington's most likely candidate to exploit Singer's struggles with 0.28 median home runs. If correct, that implies closer to +309 odds for a bomb.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Brent Rooker +370

Jack Leiter is another pitcher who might be living on borrowed time when it comes to allowing round-trippers.

Leiter's 9.9% HR/FB is also below the league average, but he's posted 1.12 HR/9 as the right-hander struggles with hard contact. Righties, specifically, have a nearly identical 42.5% flyball rate and higher 37.8% flyball rate in same-handed matchups, which is ominous news with Brent Rooker coming to town.

One of MLB's best sluggers since the start of 2024, Rooker has been on a heater recently. Over the last 30 days, he's posted a 1.006 OPS, .342 ISO, 41.5% flyball rate, and 45.6% hard-hit rate in this split.

At a median projection of 0.26 homers, we'd have set Rooker closer to +337 for a tank.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Nolan Arenado +470

Nolan Arenado has 3 homers in 12 games as a visitor at Coors Field. Of course, the former Colorado Rockies All-Star had 136 in 435 home games with the team, too.

He'll look to bring some of those good vibes into this stellar matchup. Austin Gomber -- acquired by Colorado in the Arenado deal -- has been a trainwreck in 2025, allowing 1.50 HR/9 to righties with a 54.3% flyball rate and inducing soft contact just 16.3% of the time. That rate of bombs (2.45 HR/9) rises at Coors Field, and he has just a 2.9% K rate at home, too.

The third baseman, admittedly, hasn't been at his best this season. That's why he's so distant for a bomb in an above-average venue for dingers. There are still positives for Arenado recently, including a 50.0% flyball rate and 90.0% medium-to-hard contact rate against southpaws in the past 30 days.

It was interesting to see Arenado with a healthy home run projection (0.28) at FDR despite just 10 dingers this year. I want a righty against Gomber, so why not take one with a bit of bad blood as motivation?

