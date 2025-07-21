FanDuel MLB Promo Offer: 50% Profit Boost for "To Hit a Home Run" Bet Today 7/21/25

The MLB is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate baseball's return from the All-Star Break, FanDuel is offering all customers a special promotion.

With 15 MLB games slated for Friday, there's no shortage of compelling matchups to consider for this promotion. Among the top offensive matchups is a St. Louis Cardinals-Colorado Rockies clash at hitter-friendly Coors Field.

For the visitors, Willson Contreras and Alec Burleson are tied for the team lead with 12 home runs. Nolan Arenado has also reached double-digit dingers for St. Louis, while Ivan Herrera has 8 homers in just 188 at-bats.

On the Rockies' side, Hunter Goodman has a team-best 18 dingers. Ryan McMahon leads the team with 10 home runs at Coors Field, though Mickey Moniak isn't far behind with 9 home dingers.

Cardinals-Rockies home run odds are below, while all MLB odds eligible for this FanDuel promo offer can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Willson Contreras +310 Hunter Goodman +360 Ivan Herrera +360 Ryan McMahon +370 Mickey Moniak +430 Alec Burleson +450 View more odds in Sportsbook

Eligible MLB Games on 7/21/25

Here are the MLB games being played on July 21st with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Runline (Spread) Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Padres at Marlins -1.5 (+155) +110 -130 8.5 Orioles at Guardians -1.5 (+155) +116 -136 8 Tigers at Pirates -1.5 (+176) +108 -126 7 Reds at Nationals +1.5 (-140) -134 +114 9 Red Sox at Phillies -1.5 (-105) +180 -215 8.5 Yankees at Blue Jays +1.5 (-170) -120 +102 8.5 Angels at Mets -1.5 (+112) +154 -184 8.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

