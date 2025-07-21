3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Monday 7/21/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Jose Ramirez has smacked a double, triple, and home run across three games since the All-Star break. He has a team-leading 52 RBIs to his name this season. Will he add to his count in an inviting matchup opposite Tomoyuki Sugano?

Sugano coughed up a whopping 16 earned runs in his final three starts heading into the break. Even still, the underlying numbers suggest he is due for a worse fate in the second half. He keeps a 4.44 ERA but owns a threatening 5.80 expected ERA and only a 14.0% strikeout rate.

The righty coughs up a .485 SLG and 2.12 home runs per nine innings to left-handed hitters. Moreover, he walks (5.1%) and strikes out (12.4%) this handedness at incredibly low rates.

With that, we can look for Ramirez to put the ball in play tonight. The switch-hitter shows stronger marks against lefties but still puts up a .233 ISO, .506 SLG, 48.1% fly-ball rate, and just a 12.2% K% versus RHP.

Batting third, Ramirez is in a prime spot to knock in a run. It doesn't hurt that leadoff hitter Angel Martinez has managed a .425 wOBA across his last 50 plate appearances.

Kyle Stowers is one of our breakout stars for 2025. He was recently named to his first All-Star team and even hit a jack in the game's home run swing-off finale.

He leads the Miami Marlins in batting average (.295), home runs (21), and runs batted in (59). The lefty has thrived when offered the platoon advantage, sporting a .296 BA, .607 SLG, and 167 wRC+ versus right-handed pitchers. In fact, his slugging percentage is good for the sixth-best in the majors in the split.

Heading into a date with a lost Randy Vasquez, we can look for Stowers to do what he does best tonight.

Vasquez's 3.80 ERA looks nice until you factor in his atrocious underlying marks, which include a 5.80 expected ERA, 5.94 xFIP, and just a 12.1% strikeout rate. His xFIP is the worst among MLB hurlers who have tossed 90-plus innings this season.

Thus, we can expect the southpaw to encounter some pretty nasty negative regression in the second half, and Stowers is a viable candidate to start things off.

Despite benefitting from a lucky 8.4% HR/FB ratio and a .248 BABIP, Vasquez has still been rocked for a .449 SLG and 1.42 home runs per nine frames against LHH. He strikes out lefties at only a 9.9% rate all while allowing them a tall 49.7% fly-ball rate. At +160 odds, Stowers to record an RBI is one of my favorite bets for Monday's slate.

Jack Flaherty pitched to a 4.65 ERA and a 5-9 record in the first half, serving as a meh force in what has been an otherwise awesome season for the Detroit Tigers (60-40).

But Flaherty's 3.63 xFIP and 3.49 SIERA tell us he's bound to get back on track. More importantly, he's still blowing batters away with an elite 29.5% strikeout rate (seventh-highest in MLB).

Flaherty's exceeded 6.5 Ks in 11 out of 19 starts this season. He's cleared this line in four straight outings and holds a red-hot 33.3% K% in the span.

I'd be interested in these +106 odds based on Flaherty's track record alone. Add in a super friendly match against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and I'm in.

The Pirates' active roster sports a .110 ISO (30th), .293 wOBA (29th), and 84 wRC+ (28th) versus right-handed pitchers. They strike out at a gaudy 23.5% rate (third-highest) against RHP, too. Look for Flaherty to shove in this one.

