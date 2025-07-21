2 Best MLB NRFI Bets on Monday 7/21/25

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Jul 21 11:08pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

A certain Aaron Judge is why these New York Yankees matchups tend to be a tough sell for NRFIs, but we're going to put our faith in Kevin Gausman to keep them off the board in the opening inning tonight. Gausman hasn't allowed earned runs in the first inning 13 time in 19 starts. He's recorded his best numbers the first time through the order with a 3.84 xFIP and 25.1% strikeout rate, which are a step up from his overall marks (4.08 xFIP and 23.1% K rate).

It also doesn't hurt that the Yankees haven't been nearly as scary to begin games of late, ranking 15th in wRC+ (112) and 20th in ISO (.153) since the start of July.

Meanwhile, New York lefty Carlos Rodon has been excellent in 2025 and doesn't need a ton of explanation here. He's prevented earned runs in 17 of 20 starts, and he's rocking a 3.03 xFIP, 31.1% strikeout rate, 7.2% walk rate, and 47.2% ground-ball rate the first time through the order.

Despite the Toronto Blue Jays showing more fight in the first inning recently, they're still just 20th in YRFI rate (27.3%).

Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Jul 22 12:06am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

With modest summer temperatures and 10+ mph winds blowing in at Wrigley Field, this Kansas City Royals-Chicago Cubs matchup has one of Monday's lowest totals (7.5) and looks like a logical spot to target a NRFI.

Right-hander Ryan Brasier will serve as the Cubs' opener, and he should be up to the task. While his 1.04 ERA is likely due for a setback at some point, a 3.19 SIERA is nothing to scoff at, and he's suppressing barrels to a 2.1% clip. In fact, he still hasn't allowed a home run over 18 appearances in 2025.

The Royals have been a middle-of-the-pack offense in the first inning, ranking 16th in YRFI rate (28.0%), so this isn't a bad matchup for Brasier, either.

On the other side, lefty Noah Cameron has logged a NRFI in 10 of 12 starts. His success is backed by a 3.17 xERA with above-average marks in barrel rate (5.6%) and ground-ball rate (45.6%).

While the Cubs aren't the easiest matchup (32.3% YRFI rate), the pitcher-friendly conditions should give Cameron the assist he needs to quiet the home team's bats.

Get a 50% Profit Boost Token for a “To Hit a Home Run” wager on any MLB game(s) taking place today! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which MLB bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.