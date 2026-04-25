Rangers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Athletics.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rangers vs Athletics Game Info

Texas Rangers (13-13) vs. Athletics (14-12)

Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026

Saturday, April 25, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and NBCS-CA

Rangers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-136) | OAK: (+116)

TEX: (-136) | OAK: (+116) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+155) | OAK: +1.5 (-188)

TEX: -1.5 (+155) | OAK: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rangers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore (Rangers) - 2-2, 4.15 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 3-1, 3.34 ERA

The Rangers will call on MacKenzie Gore (2-2) versus the Athletics and Jeffrey Springs (3-1). Gore and his team have a record of 2-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Gore's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Athletics have a 4-1-0 record against the spread in Springs' starts. The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Springs' starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

Rangers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (58.4%)

Rangers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Rangers vs Athletics moneyline has the Rangers as a -136 favorite, while the Athletics are a +116 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Athletics Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Rangers are +155 to cover, while the Athletics are -188 to cover.

Rangers vs Athletics Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Rangers-Athletics on April 25, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

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Rangers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Rangers have been favorites in 11 games this season and have come away with the win six times (54.5%) in those contests.

This year, the Rangers have won one of four games when listed as at least -136 or better on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 12 of their 26 games with a total this season.

The Rangers have posted a record of 15-11-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics are 11-9 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 55% of those games).

The Athletics have gone 8-6 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (57.1%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 14 times this season for a 14-12-0 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have covered 61.5% of their games this season, going 16-10-0 ATS.

Rangers Player Leaders

Corey Seager is batting .220 with four doubles, six home runs and 14 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .324 while slugging .462.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 136th, his on-base percentage ranks 102nd, and he is 54th in slugging.

Seager has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo is slashing .292/.370/.491 this season and leads the Rangers with an OPS of .860.

He is 27th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging in the major leagues.

Josh Jung leads Texas in total hits (25) this season, and 12 of those have gone for extra bases.

Jung brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .294 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Jake Burger is batting .231 with a .257 OBP and 19 RBI for Texas this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has put up a slugging percentage of .569 and has 30 hits, both team-high numbers for the Athletics. He's batting .294 and with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 25th, his on-base percentage is 51st, and he is 11th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .220 with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 136th in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage.

Nick Kurtz has accumulated a team-best .435 on-base percentage.

Carlos Cortes is batting .339 with four doubles, four home runs and six walks.

Rangers vs Athletics Head to Head

4/24/2026: 8-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/16/2026: 9-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

9-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/15/2026: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 4/14/2026: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/13/2026: 8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/31/2025: 9-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/30/2025: 9-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/29/2025: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-2 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/23/2025: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/22/2025: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

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