Rangers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10
Odds updated as of 7:26 PM
The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Oakland Athletics.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rangers vs Athletics Game Info
- Texas Rangers (6-5) vs. Oakland Athletics (4-7)
- Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2024
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas
- Coverage: BSSW
Rangers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: TEX: (-190) | OAK: (+160)
- Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+105) | OAK: +1.5 (-126)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
Rangers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Cody Bradford (Rangers) - 2-0, 2.13 ERA vs Ross Stripling (Athletics) - 0-2, 3.75 ERA
The probable starters are Cody Bradford (2-0) for the Rangers and Ross Stripling (0-2) for the Athletics. Bradford has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Bradford's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Stripling has started two games with set spreads, and the Athletics went 1-1-0. The Athletics were the moneyline underdog for two Stripling starts this season -- they lost both.
Rangers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Rangers win (69.9%)
Rangers vs Athletics Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Athletics-Rangers, Oakland is the underdog at +160, and Texas is -190 playing at home.
Rangers vs Athletics Spread
- The Rangers are hosting the Athletics and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rangers are +105 to cover the runline, with the Athletics being -126.
Rangers vs Athletics Over/Under
- A combined run total of 9 has been set for Rangers-Athletics on April 10, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.
Rangers vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Rangers have been victorious in two of the six contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- Texas has played as a favorite of -190 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- Contests with the Rangers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in five of 11 chances this season.
- The Rangers are 6-5-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog 11 total times this season. They've gone 4-7 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer, Oakland has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).
- In the 11 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Athletics, they have combined with opponents to go over the total six times (6-4-1).
- The Athletics are 7-4-0 against the spread this season.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Marcus Semien has two doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .295. He has an on-base percentage of .404 and a slugging percentage of .409.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 97th in slugging.
- Corey Seager has a slash line of .368/.442/.474 this season and a team-best OPS of .916.
- He ranks eighth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Adolis Garcia leads Texas with 11 hits. He is batting .244 this season and five of his hits have gone for extra bases.
- Evan Carter is batting .182 with a .372 OBP and three RBI for Texas this season.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Shea Langeliers has accumulated eight hits, a team-high for the Athletics. He's batting .250 and slugging .625 with an on-base percentage of .306.
- He is 96th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.
- JJ Bleday's .442 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .279 with an on-base percentage of .326.
- His batting average ranks 74th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 100th, and he is 82nd in slugging.
- Zachary Gelof has an on-base percentage of .340, a team-high for the Athletics.
- J.D. Davis has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .243.
Rangers vs Athletics Head to Head
- 4/9/2024: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 9/10/2023: 9-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)
- 9/9/2023: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 9/8/2023: 6-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
- 8/9/2023: 2-0 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)
- 8/8/2023: 6-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)
- 8/7/2023: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 5/14/2023: 11-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 5/13/2023: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 5/12/2023: 9-7 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
