Rangers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Oakland Athletics.

Rangers vs Athletics Game Info

Texas Rangers (6-5) vs. Oakland Athletics (4-7)

Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Time: 8:05 PM ET

Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Coverage: BSSW

Rangers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-190) | OAK: (+160)

TEX: (-190) | OAK: (+160) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+105) | OAK: +1.5 (-126)

TEX: -1.5 (+105) | OAK: +1.5 (-126) Total: 9 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Rangers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cody Bradford (Rangers) - 2-0, 2.13 ERA vs Ross Stripling (Athletics) - 0-2, 3.75 ERA

The probable starters are Cody Bradford (2-0) for the Rangers and Ross Stripling (0-2) for the Athletics. Bradford has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Bradford's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Stripling has started two games with set spreads, and the Athletics went 1-1-0. The Athletics were the moneyline underdog for two Stripling starts this season -- they lost both.

Rangers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (69.9%)

Rangers vs Athletics Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Athletics-Rangers, Oakland is the underdog at +160, and Texas is -190 playing at home.

Rangers vs Athletics Spread

The Rangers are hosting the Athletics and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rangers are +105 to cover the runline, with the Athletics being -126.

Rangers vs Athletics Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Rangers-Athletics on April 10, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.

Rangers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in two of the six contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Texas has played as a favorite of -190 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Contests with the Rangers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in five of 11 chances this season.

The Rangers are 6-5-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog 11 total times this season. They've gone 4-7 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer, Oakland has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

In the 11 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Athletics, they have combined with opponents to go over the total six times (6-4-1).

The Athletics are 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has two doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .295. He has an on-base percentage of .404 and a slugging percentage of .409.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 97th in slugging.

Corey Seager has a slash line of .368/.442/.474 this season and a team-best OPS of .916.

He ranks eighth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas with 11 hits. He is batting .244 this season and five of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Evan Carter is batting .182 with a .372 OBP and three RBI for Texas this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has accumulated eight hits, a team-high for the Athletics. He's batting .250 and slugging .625 with an on-base percentage of .306.

He is 96th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

JJ Bleday's .442 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .279 with an on-base percentage of .326.

His batting average ranks 74th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 100th, and he is 82nd in slugging.

Zachary Gelof has an on-base percentage of .340, a team-high for the Athletics.

J.D. Davis has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .243.

Rangers vs Athletics Head to Head

4/9/2024: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

9/10/2023: 9-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

9/9/2023: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

9/8/2023: 6-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

8/9/2023: 2-0 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

8/8/2023: 6-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

8/7/2023: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5/14/2023: 11-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5/13/2023: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5/12/2023: 9-7 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

