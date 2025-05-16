Rangers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 16
Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.
The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Texas Rangers facing the Houston Astros.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rangers vs Astros Game Info
- Texas Rangers (24-21) vs. Houston Astros (22-21)
- Date: Friday, May 16, 2025
- Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas
- Coverage: Apple TV+
Rangers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TEX: (-196) | HOU: (+164)
- Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+102) | HOU: +1.5 (-122)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Rangers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 4-2, 1.78 ERA vs Lance McCullers (Astros) - 0-1, 15.75 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (4-2) to the mound, while Lance McCullers (0-1) will take the ball for the Astros. Eovaldi and his team have a record of 4-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Eovaldi's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-1). McCullers has started two games with set spreads, and the Astros failed to cover in both chances. The Astros have not been a moneyline underdog when McCullers starts this season.
Rangers vs Astros Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (57.9%)
Rangers vs Astros Moneyline
- Texas is a -196 favorite on the moneyline, while Houston is a +164 underdog on the road.
Rangers vs Astros Spread
- The Rangers are hosting the Astros and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rangers are +102 to cover the runline, with the Astros being -122.
Rangers vs Astros Over/Under
- A total of 8 runs has been set for the Rangers-Astros game on May 16, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.
Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!
Rangers vs Astros Betting Trends
- The Rangers have won in 16, or 76.2%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Texas has been a -196 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every time.
- The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 14 of their 45 opportunities.
- The Rangers are 26-19-0 against the spread in their 45 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Astros have won five of the 11 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (45.5%).
- Houston has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer.
- The Astros have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 43 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 18 of those games (18-23-2).
- The Astros have gone 23-20-0 ATS this season.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Wyatt Langford has 33 hits, which is best among Texas hitters this season, while batting .256 with 14 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .342 and a slugging percentage of .488.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 34th in slugging.
- Josh Smith is slashing .315/.388/.460 this season and leads the Rangers with an OPS of .848.
- He ranks 10th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Adolis Garcia has collected 36 base hits, an OBP of .279 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.
- Garcia heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.
- Josh Jung is batting .285 with a .321 OBP and 17 RBI for Texas this season.
Astros Player Leaders
- Jeremy Pena has accumulated 52 hits with a .470 slugging percentage, both team-best stats for the Astros. He's batting .313 and with an on-base percentage of .363.
- Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 13th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.
- Pena brings an eight-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .405 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and 11 RBIs.
- Isaac Paredes paces his team with a .377 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .260 while slugging .429.
- Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 71st in slugging.
- Jake Meyers has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 walks while hitting .293.
- Jose Altuve is batting .250 with six doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
Rangers vs Astros Head to Head
- 5/15/2025: 1-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/7/2024: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 8/6/2024: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 8/5/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 7/14/2024: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 7/13/2024: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 7/12/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 4/14/2024: 8-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/13/2024: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 4/12/2024: 12-8 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!