Rangers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 16

Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Texas Rangers facing the Houston Astros.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Astros Game Info

Texas Rangers (24-21) vs. Houston Astros (22-21)

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Friday, May 16, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: Apple TV+

Rangers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-196) | HOU: (+164)

TEX: (-196) | HOU: (+164) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+102) | HOU: +1.5 (-122)

TEX: -1.5 (+102) | HOU: +1.5 (-122) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Rangers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 4-2, 1.78 ERA vs Lance McCullers (Astros) - 0-1, 15.75 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (4-2) to the mound, while Lance McCullers (0-1) will take the ball for the Astros. Eovaldi and his team have a record of 4-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Eovaldi's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-1). McCullers has started two games with set spreads, and the Astros failed to cover in both chances. The Astros have not been a moneyline underdog when McCullers starts this season.

Rangers vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (57.9%)

Rangers vs Astros Moneyline

Texas is a -196 favorite on the moneyline, while Houston is a +164 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Astros Spread

The Rangers are hosting the Astros and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rangers are +102 to cover the runline, with the Astros being -122.

Rangers vs Astros Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Rangers-Astros game on May 16, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Astros Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in 16, or 76.2%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Texas has been a -196 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every time.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 14 of their 45 opportunities.

The Rangers are 26-19-0 against the spread in their 45 games that had a posted line this season.

The Astros have won five of the 11 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (45.5%).

Houston has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer.

The Astros have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 43 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 18 of those games (18-23-2).

The Astros have gone 23-20-0 ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford has 33 hits, which is best among Texas hitters this season, while batting .256 with 14 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .342 and a slugging percentage of .488.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 34th in slugging.

Josh Smith is slashing .315/.388/.460 this season and leads the Rangers with an OPS of .848.

He ranks 10th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Adolis Garcia has collected 36 base hits, an OBP of .279 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.

Garcia heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Josh Jung is batting .285 with a .321 OBP and 17 RBI for Texas this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena has accumulated 52 hits with a .470 slugging percentage, both team-best stats for the Astros. He's batting .313 and with an on-base percentage of .363.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 13th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

Pena brings an eight-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .405 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and 11 RBIs.

Isaac Paredes paces his team with a .377 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .260 while slugging .429.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 71st in slugging.

Jake Meyers has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 walks while hitting .293.

Jose Altuve is batting .250 with six doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

Rangers vs Astros Head to Head

5/15/2025: 1-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/7/2024: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/6/2024: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/5/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/14/2024: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/13/2024: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/12/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/14/2024: 8-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/13/2024: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/12/2024: 12-8 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!