Rangers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 8

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Texas Rangers playing the Los Angeles Angels.

Rangers vs Angels Game Info

Texas Rangers (69-74) vs. Los Angeles Angels (59-83)

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Sunday, September 8, 2024 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: BSSW

Rangers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-172) | LAA: (+144)

TEX: (-172) | LAA: (+144) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+118) | LAA: +1.5 (-142)

TEX: -1.5 (+118) | LAA: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rangers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney (Rangers) - 4-13, 3.81 ERA vs Caden Dana (Angels) - 1-0, 3.00 ERA

The Rangers will give the ball to Andrew Heaney (4-13, 3.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Caden Dana (1-0, 3.00 ERA). Heaney and his team are 11-14-0 ATS this season when he starts. Heaney's team is 5-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Dana has started only one game with a set spread, which the Angels covered. The Angels were the moneyline underdog for one Dana start this season -- they won.

Rangers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (64.1%)

Rangers vs Angels Moneyline

Texas is the favorite, -172 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +144 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Angels Spread

The Rangers are hosting the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rangers are +118 to cover the runline, with the Angels being -142.

Rangers vs Angels Over/Under

Rangers versus Angels, on Sept. 8, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in 42, or 56%, of the 75 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Texas has a record of 11-5 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -172 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 63 of their 137 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 137 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 60-77-0 against the spread.

The Angels have gone 51-64 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.3% of those games).

Los Angeles has a 13-23 record (winning just 36.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer.

The Angels have played in 140 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-68-8).

The Angels have a 78-62-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.7% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .382, fueled by 45 extra-base hits. He has a .236 batting average and an on-base percentage of .307.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 107th, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is 111th in slugging.

Semien has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a walk and an RBI.

Josh Smith is hitting .267 with 26 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 43 walks, while slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 42nd, his on-base percentage 22nd, and his slugging percentage 83rd.

Smith enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with two doubles, two walks and four RBI.

Wyatt Langford has 106 hits this season and has a slash line of .248/.316/.386.

Langford has logged a hit or more in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .282 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and 13 RBI.

Adolis Garcia has been key for Texas with 113 hits, an OBP of .280 plus a slugging percentage of .394.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto is leading the Angels with 121 hits. He's batting .254 and slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 66th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward's .429 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .243 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 91st in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel has put up an on-base percentage of .336, a team-best for the Angels.

Logan O'Hoppe is hitting .240 with 14 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 27 walks.

Rangers vs Angels Head to Head

9/7/2024: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/6/2024: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/5/2024: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/10/2024: 7-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/9/2024: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/8/2024: 9-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/19/2024: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/18/2024: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/17/2024: 9-3 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

9-3 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/27/2023: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

