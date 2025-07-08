Rangers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 8

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels.

Rangers vs Angels Game Info

Texas Rangers (44-47) vs. Los Angeles Angels (44-46)

Date: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Tuesday, July 8, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and RSN

Rangers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-118) | LAA: (-100)

TEX: (-118) | LAA: (-100) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+146) | LAA: +1.5 (-176)

TEX: -1.5 (+146) | LAA: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Rangers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 5-3, 1.75 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 6-5, 3.72 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (5-3) to the mound, while Jose Soriano (6-5) will take the ball for the Angels. When Eovaldi starts, his team is 8-6-0 against the spread this season. Eovaldi's team has a record of 5-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Soriano starts, the Angels are 6-12-0 against the spread. The Angels have a 5-6 record in Soriano's 11 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (55%)

Rangers vs Angels Moneyline

Texas is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -100 underdog despite being at home.

Rangers vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (-176 to cover), and Texas is +146 to cover the runline.

Rangers vs Angels Over/Under

Rangers versus Angels on July 8 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -112 and the under set at -108.

Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rangers have been favorites in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (65.1%) in those contests.

This year Texas has won 26 of 40 games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 33 of their 90 opportunities.

In 90 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 46-44-0 against the spread.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 70 total times this season. They've finished 33-37 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Los Angeles has a record of 28-34 (45.2%).

In the 89 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-42-2).

The Angels have put together a 50-39-0 record ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien is hitting .232 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 38 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .311 while slugging .354.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 128th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 112th, and he is 144th in slugging.

Josh Smith leads Texas in OBP (.361), slugging percentage (.430) and total hits (80) this season. He's batting .289.

His batting average is 22nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 30th, and his slugging percentage 74th.

Smith takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .438 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Corey Seager has collected 55 base hits, an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .455 this season.

Seager brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Adolis Garcia is batting .228 with a .270 OBP and 50 RBI for Texas this season.

Garcia has safely hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .182 with an RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has 20 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 37 walks while batting .226. He's slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 141st in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel leads his team with a .354 OBP, and has a club-high .391 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .261.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 110th in slugging.

Jo Adell leads the Angels with 66 hits.

Zach Neto is hitting .269 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 14 walks.

Rangers vs Angels Head to Head

7/7/2025: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/17/2025: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/16/2025: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/15/2025: 4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/29/2024: 8-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/28/2024: 9-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/27/2024: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/8/2024: 7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/7/2024: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/6/2024: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

