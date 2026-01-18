2 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Rams at Bears

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best prop bets for Sunday night's Divisional Round game between the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Rams vs. Bears Props for Divisional Round

I like this spot for D.J. Moore, and for the second week in a row, I think his receiving yards prop is a bit too low.

In the Wild Card Round, Moore's receiving yards prop was listed at 26.5 yards, and he blew past it, racking up six grabs for 64 yards.

Moore's 2025 numbers were pretty meh overall, especially compared to what he did in 2024. But this season's per-game average of 40.1 yards is still well clear of this line, and there's comfort in how often Moore is on the field, with Moore playing at least 83% of the snaps in seven straight outings.

A week ago, the Carolina Panthers had two wideouts go off against the Rams' defense as Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker teamed up for 215 receiving yards.

This game has a tight spread (3.5) and high total (48.5), so there is shootout potential. Moore should be on the field a lot, and him to clear 28.5 yards is one of my favorite Divisional Round prop bets.

Admittedly, it makes me a little uneasy to take the over for any receiver when the line is set this high. With that said, Puka Nacua has massive upside against the Bears' defense.

On the year, Nacua averaged an eye-popping 107.2 yards per game, tops in the NFL. He went for 111 yards last week in the Wild Card Round, and he's averaged 108.3 yards per game through four career postseason contests.

The Bears' defense is unlikely to have many answers.

Our schedule-adjusted metrics rank Chicago's D 21st overall and 18th against the pass. The Bears let up 421 yards to the Green Bay Packers last week, including 323 passing yards, and given how potent the Bears' offense has been, LA's offense will likely keep its foot on the gas all game.

