NFL

2025-26 NFL Playoff Printable Bracket: Updated for Divisional Round

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

With a thrilling Wild Card Weekend now complete, we're down to eight teams for the Divisional Round.

Who plays who in the upcoming Divisional Round games, and what does the NFL playoff bracket look like?

You can also check out the current NFL playoff odds as well as the Super Bowl odds.

Teams That Have Clinched a Playoff Spot

These are the 14 teams that officially clinched a spot in the playoffs.

AFC

  1. Denver Broncos
  2. New England Patriots
  3. Jacksonville Jaguars (eliminated)
  4. Pittsburgh Steelers (eliminated)
  5. Houston Texans
  6. Buffalo Bills
  7. Los Angeles Chargers (eliminated)

NFC

  1. Seattle Seahawks
  2. Chicago Bears
  3. Philadelphia Eagles (eliminated)
  4. Carolina Panthers (eliminated)
  5. Los Angeles Rams
  6. San Francisco 49ers
  7. Green Bay Packers (eliminated)

NFL Playoff Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

NFL Playoff Schedule

Here is when each round of the playoffs will occur:

  • Wild Card Weekend: January 10th through January 12th
  • Divisional Round: January 17th and 18th
  • AFC & NFC Championships: January 25th
  • Super Bowl LX: February 8th

Divisional Round Schedule

Here are the games being played during the upcoming Divisional Round.

Saturday, January 17th

Sunday, January 18th

Super Bowl Odds

Here are the FanDuel Sportsbook Super Bowl LX odds.

Super Bowl LX Winner
Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams
New England Patriots
Buffalo Bills
Denver Broncos
Houston Texans
Chicago Bears
San Francisco 49ers

Odds/lines subject to change

You can also check out expert picks and predictions for each game at FanDuel Research.

