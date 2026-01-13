2025-26 NFL Playoff Printable Bracket: Updated for Divisional Round
With a thrilling Wild Card Weekend now complete, we're down to eight teams for the Divisional Round.
Who plays who in the upcoming Divisional Round games, and what does the NFL playoff bracket look like?
You can also check out the current NFL playoff odds as well as the Super Bowl odds.
Teams That Have Clinched a Playoff Spot
These are the 14 teams that officially clinched a spot in the playoffs.
AFC
- Denver Broncos
- New England Patriots
- Jacksonville Jaguars (eliminated)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (eliminated)
- Houston Texans
- Buffalo Bills
- Los Angeles Chargers (eliminated)
NFC
- Seattle Seahawks
- Chicago Bears
- Philadelphia Eagles (eliminated)
- Carolina Panthers (eliminated)
- Los Angeles Rams
- San Francisco 49ers
- Green Bay Packers (eliminated)
NFL Playoff Printable Bracket
Download the printable bracket here.
NFL Playoff Schedule
Here is when each round of the playoffs will occur:
- Wild Card Weekend: January 10th through January 12th
- Divisional Round: January 17th and 18th
- AFC & NFC Championships: January 25th
- Super Bowl LX: February 8th
Divisional Round Schedule
Here are the games being played during the upcoming Divisional Round.
Saturday, January 17th
- Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos, 4:30 p.m. ET
- San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 8 p.m. ET
Sunday, January 18th
- Houston Texans at New England Patriots, 3 p.m. ET
- Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears, 6:30 p.m. ET
Super Bowl Odds
Here are the FanDuel Sportsbook Super Bowl LX odds.
