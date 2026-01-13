2025-26 NFL Playoff Printable Bracket: Updated for Divisional Round

With a thrilling Wild Card Weekend now complete, we're down to eight teams for the Divisional Round.

Who plays who in the upcoming Divisional Round games, and what does the NFL playoff bracket look like?

NFL Playoff Printable Bracket

NFL Playoff Schedule

Here is when each round of the playoffs will occur:

Wild Card Weekend: January 10th through January 12th

January 10th through January 12th Divisional Round: January 17th and 18th

January 17th and 18th AFC & NFC Championships: January 25th

January 25th Super Bowl LX: February 8th

Divisional Round Schedule

Here are the games being played during the upcoming Divisional Round.

Saturday, January 17th

Sunday, January 18th

Super Bowl Odds

Here are the FanDuel Sportsbook Super Bowl LX odds.

Super Bowl LX Winner Super Bowl LX Winner Seattle Seahawks +270 Los Angeles Rams +320 New England Patriots +600 Buffalo Bills +600 Denver Broncos +800 Houston Texans +850 Chicago Bears +1200 San Francisco 49ers +2200 View more odds in Sportsbook

