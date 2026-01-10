2 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Packers at Bears

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best prop bets for Saturday's Wild Card showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Packers vs. Bears Props for Wild Card Weekend

Rome Odunze is expected back for this one, and I think the market may be over-reacting to Odunze's return with this receiving yards line for D.J. Moore.

D.J. Moore - Receiving Yds D.J. Moore Over Jan 11 1:01am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moore's production fell off significantly this year as the combination of Caleb Williams having a lot of mouths to feed and the Bears being a run-heavy offense (24th in pass rate) resulted in Moore going for 16.7 fewer receiving yards per game this year than he did in 2024.

But Moore still averaged 40.1 receiving yards per game, and he played at least 76% of the snaps in all but one contest. He was better at home (46.6 yards per game) than on the road (34.3).

While there were some bleak games for Moore over the second half of the year, including four games with 11 or fewer yards, Moore still averaged 31.0 yards per game over his final nine outings.

Passing is also the best way to attack this Green Bay defense, a unit that was 12th against the run but 21st versus the pass, per our schedule-adjusted metrics.

The Bears gave up a lot of rushing yards to QBs this season -- 23.3 per game, fourth-most -- but Jordan Love doesn't scramble much.

Jordan Love - Rushing Yds Jordan Love Over Jan 11 1:01am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Love averaged just 5.5 rushing yards per game a season ago, and while he upped that to an average of 13.3 yards this year, that's mostly due to his early-season work.

Through six games, Love was averaging 18.3 rushing yards per contest. In the nine games since, he's averaging 9.9 rushing yards per game and has cleared 12.5 yards as often as he's finished with negative rushing yards (twice).

Love runs more in losses (16.6 yards per game this year) than wins (9.8), so if you think the Packers lose, you may want to shy away from this recommendation. But Green Bay's moneyline is one of my Wild Card best bets of the week, and I'm backing Love to finish with 12 or fewer rushing yards.

