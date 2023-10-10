Rachaad White Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

In Week 6 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), RB Rachaad White and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet the Detroit Lions, who have the third-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (68.4 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is White worth a look for his next game against the Lions? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

White vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.28

11.28 Projected Rushing Yards: 71.72

71.72 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.42

0.42 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.05

15.05 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

White Fantasy Performance

White has put up 33.2 fantasy points in 2023 (8.3 per game), which ranks him 27th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 106 player in fantasy football.

Over his last three games, White has totaled 28.3 fantasy points (9.4 per game) as he's run for 167 yards and scored one touchdown on 46 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 76 yards on 11 catches (11 targets).

The high point of White's season as a fantasy producer came against the Chicago Bears in Week 2, as he tallied 16.3 fantasy points by catching five passes (on five targets) for 30 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Rachaad White delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (4.2 points) in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles, running for 38 yards on 14 carries with three catches for 24 yards.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has allowed one player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD against the Lions this season.

Detroit has allowed three players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Lions have given up at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this year.

A total of one player has collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Detroit this season.

A total of Seven players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Lions this season.

Detroit has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

No player has recorded over 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Lions this season.

Detroit has allowed two players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Lions have allowed at least two rushing TDs to one player this year.

