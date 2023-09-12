Rachaad White Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

Rachaad White and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Chicago Bears -- whose rushing defense was ranked 31st in the NFL last season (157.3 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is White a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Bears? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

White vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.91

10.91 Projected Rushing Yards: 64.75

64.75 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.42

0.42 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.12

16.12 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

White 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 89.1 fantasy points (5.2 per game), White was 40th at his position (and 130th in the NFL).

In his one game so far this year, White had 39 rushing yards on 17 attempts and zero touchdowns, ending up with 4.9 fantasy points.

In his best performance last year, White finished with 11.3 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 36 yards; 4 receptions, 17 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 16 against the Arizona Cardinals.

In his second-best fantasy performance last season, White finished with 10.9 points (9 carries, 28 yards; 6 receptions, 41 yards, 1 TD) in Week 13 against the New Orleans Saints.

In his worst game of the season, White ended up with 0.1 fantasy points -- 2 carries, 1 yard. That happened in Week 2 versus the New Orleans Saints.

White accumulated 1.5 fantasy points -- 4 carries, 15 yards -- in Week 18 versus the Atlanta Falcons, his second-worst performance of the year.

Bears Defensive Performance

Against Chicago last season, three players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Bears surrendered at least one passing touchdown to 13 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Chicago allowed six players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Bears surrendered at least three passing touchdowns to three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, Chicago gave up more than 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

Against the Bears last season, 20 players hauled in a TD pass.

Against Chicago last year, two players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run D, the Bears yielded more than 100 rushing yards to five players last season.

On the ground, Chicago allowed 24 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Five players rushed for multiple TDs in a game versus the Bears last year.

