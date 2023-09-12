Rachaad White Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears
Rachaad White and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Chicago Bears -- whose rushing defense was ranked 31st in the NFL last season (157.3 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Is White a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Bears? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.
White vs. Bears Game Info
- Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears
- Game Day: September 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Projected Fantasy Points: 10.91
- Projected Rushing Yards: 64.75
- Projected Rushing TDs: 0.42
- Projected Receiving Yards: 16.12
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10
Projections provided by numberFire
White 2022 Fantasy Performance
- With 89.1 fantasy points (5.2 per game), White was 40th at his position (and 130th in the NFL).
- In his one game so far this year, White had 39 rushing yards on 17 attempts and zero touchdowns, ending up with 4.9 fantasy points.
- In his best performance last year, White finished with 11.3 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 36 yards; 4 receptions, 17 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 16 against the Arizona Cardinals.
- In his second-best fantasy performance last season, White finished with 10.9 points (9 carries, 28 yards; 6 receptions, 41 yards, 1 TD) in Week 13 against the New Orleans Saints.
- In his worst game of the season, White ended up with 0.1 fantasy points -- 2 carries, 1 yard. That happened in Week 2 versus the New Orleans Saints.
- White accumulated 1.5 fantasy points -- 4 carries, 15 yards -- in Week 18 versus the Atlanta Falcons, his second-worst performance of the year.
Bears Defensive Performance
- Against Chicago last season, three players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.
- The Bears surrendered at least one passing touchdown to 13 opposing QBs last season.
- In the passing game, Chicago allowed six players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.
- In the passing game, the Bears surrendered at least three passing touchdowns to three opposing quarterbacks last year.
- Through the air, Chicago gave up more than 100 receiving yards to six players last season.
- Against the Bears last season, 20 players hauled in a TD pass.
- Against Chicago last year, two players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.
- Looking at run D, the Bears yielded more than 100 rushing yards to five players last season.
- On the ground, Chicago allowed 24 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.
- Five players rushed for multiple TDs in a game versus the Bears last year.
