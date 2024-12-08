Purdue vs Maryland Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 8

The Maryland Terrapins (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) will try to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Purdue Boilermakers (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten) on December 8, 2024 at Mackey Arena.

Purdue vs. Maryland Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Game time: 12:00 PM ET

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

Arena: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. Maryland Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Purdue win (83.3%)

Purdue is a 3.5-point favorite against Maryland on Sunday and the over/under has been set at 144.5 points. Keep reading for a few betting insights and trends if you are planning on making a wager on the game.

Purdue vs. Maryland: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Maryland has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this year.

At home last season, the Boilermakers owned an identical winning percentage against the spread as they did in away games (.500).

The Terrapins performed better against the spread on the road (6-6-0) than at home (6-11-0) last year.

Purdue vs. Maryland: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has yet to lose any of the six games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Boilermakers have yet to lose in six games when named as moneyline favorite of -166 or better.

This is the first time this season Maryland is listed as the moneyline underdog.

The Terrapins have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +138 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Purdue has a 62.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Purdue vs. Maryland Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue is outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game with a +74 scoring differential overall. It puts up 77.8 points per game (144th in college basketball) and gives up 69.6 per contest (149th in college basketball).

Trey Kaufman-Renn's 18.7 points per game lead Purdue and rank 53rd in college basketball.

Maryland has a +249 scoring differential, topping opponents by 27.6 points per game. It is putting up 86.3 points per game, 15th in college basketball, and is allowing 58.7 per contest to rank 10th in college basketball.

Derik Queen's 16.6 points per game leads Maryland and ranks 141st in college basketball.

The Boilermakers win the rebound battle by 2.4 boards on average. They record 31.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 269th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28.8 per outing.

Kaufman-Renn averages 6.6 rebounds per game (ranking 225th in college basketball) to lead the Boilermakers.

The Terrapins rank 33rd in the nation at 37.4 rebounds per game. That's 8.5 more than the 28.9 their opponents average.

Queen tops the Terrapins with 8.3 rebounds per game (62nd in college basketball).

Purdue ranks 45th in college basketball by averaging 104.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 257th in college basketball, allowing 93.4 points per 100 possessions.

The Terrapins average 108.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (12th in college basketball), and concede 74 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

