Purdue vs Indiana Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 23

The Indiana Hoosiers (15-11, 6-9 Big Ten) will host the Purdue Boilermakers (19-8, 11-5 Big Ten) after losing four straight home games.

Purdue vs. Indiana Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday, February 23, 2025 Game time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Arena: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Purdue vs. Indiana Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (63.3%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Purdue (-4.5) versus Indiana on Sunday. The total has been set at 151.5 points for this game.

Purdue vs. Indiana: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Indiana is 13-13-0 ATS this year.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Indiana is 4-6 against the spread compared to the 10-7 ATS record Purdue puts up as a 4.5-point favorite.

At home, the Boilermakers sport a worse record against the spread (8-6-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (6-3-0).

The Hoosiers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .533 (8-7-0). Away, it is .500 (4-4-0).

Purdue has 11 wins against the spread in 16 conference games this year.

Indiana is 9-6-0 against the spread in Big Ten games this season.

Purdue vs. Indiana: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 20 games this year and has walked away with the win 17 times (85%) in those games.

The Boilermakers have a win-loss record of 15-2 when favored by -176 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Indiana is 3-10 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 23.1% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, the Hoosiers have a 3-7 record (winning only 30% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Purdue has a 63.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Purdue vs. Indiana Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue averages 78.2 points per game (77th in college basketball) while giving up 70 per outing (127th in college basketball). It has a +221 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 8.2 points per game.

Purdue's leading scorer, Trey Kaufman-Renn, is 25th in college basketball scoring 19.6 points per game.

Indiana puts up 75.6 points per game (134th in college basketball) while giving up 73.2 per contest (224th in college basketball). It has a +64 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 2.4 points per game.

Oumar Ballo's team-leading 13.5 points per game rank him 448th in college basketball.

The Boilermakers record 29.7 rebounds per game (307th in college basketball) while allowing 28.6 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.1 boards per game.

Kaufman-Renn leads the team with 6.2 rebounds per game (282nd in college basketball action).

The Hoosiers are 115th in college basketball at 33.2 rebounds per game. That's 2.5 more than the 30.7 their opponents average.

Ballo leads the team with 9.4 rebounds per game (20th in college basketball).

Purdue ranks 19th in college basketball by averaging 104.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 192nd in college basketball, allowing 93.8 points per 100 possessions.

The Hoosiers rank 170th in college basketball with 96 points scored per 100 possessions, and 168th defensively with 92.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

