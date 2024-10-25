Premier League Betting: Best Bets and Player Props for Matchweek 9

The English Premier League is off and running for the 2024-25 campaign.

When looking at the EPL soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for this matchweek?

Premier League Betting Picks and Prop Bets for Matchweek 9

Wolves at Brighton (10 a.m. ET Saturday)

Brighton host Wolves on Saturday, and while Brighton are a big favorite, there's a good argument that they should be an even bigger favorite.

Wolves might be in trouble this year. They're currently dead last in the league table and have one point through eight EPL matches. Wolves are down to +120 EPL relegation odds. They've been awful defensively, allowing 23 goals across those eight outings, and a road match at Brighton isn't likely to make things any better.

Brighton have been getting excellent results under new manager Fabian Hürzeler. They're fifth in the table and just won away at Newcastle. While the Seagulls' expected goal (xG) numbers -- per FBRef's xG model -- aren't as flattering, they should have more than enough in the tank to get past a Wolves side that owns a -6 goal differential across four road games this campaign.

If you don't like the -155 odds, you can pivot to Brighton to win the first half at +110 odds.

Ipswich Town at Brentford (10 a.m. ET Saturday)

Ipswich Town's return to the top flight has gone about how you'd expect.

The Tractor Boys are grinding for every point they can get but have only four points through eight matches. Goals have been really had to come by, with Ipswich scoring just six times, two of which came in one match. And all that has come against a fairly nice run of fixtures as three of their past four matches have been against Everton, Southampton and West Ham.

Brentford are a tough team to play against, and the Bees' leaky defense can get right on Saturday. Although Brentford have not yet kept a clean sheet in the Premier League, they've had a pretty tough run of games, including each of their four away matches coming against a big-six side.

I'm tempted to play it safe and just take Brentford to win at their -160 moneyline, but I'm intrigued by these +155 odds on Ipswich to go without a goal.

Tottenham at Crystal Palace (10 a.m. ET Sunday)

Spurs might have the best attack in the league, and I'll back them to score at least twice on Sunday at Crystal Palace.

Tottenham are second in the EPL in goals (18) and first in xG (16.7). Over their last four games, Spurs have scored a total of 12 goals, including multiple goals in all four games. They're flying.

Palace are very much not flying and are sitting in the bottom three, tallying just three points thus far. To be fair, defense hasn't been Palace's problem, but Tottenham's attacking, aggressive style can give anyone problems.

Tottenham to win at -115 odds appeals to me, as well. But instead of trusting Spurs -- a team that has won only once in four away fixtures -- to get the win, I prefer to take them to score twice.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.