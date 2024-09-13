Premier League Betting: Best Bets and Player Props for Matchweek 4

The English Premier League is off and running for the 2024-25 campaign.

When looking at the EPL soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for this matchweek?

Premier League Betting Picks and Prop Bets for Matchweek 4

Nottingham Forest at Liverpool (10 a.m. ET Saturday)

Liverpool are at home versus Nottingham Forest, and the Reds are -125 to go over 2.5 goals. As long as Diaz starts, I really like his goal or assist chances at these -125 odds.

Forest are unbeaten through their first three league matches, but they haven't played any teams expected to finish in the top half of the table (Bournemouth, Southampton and Wolves). A road matchup at Anfield will be by far their toughest test. Forest struggled in two matches versus Liverpool a year ago, losing 3-0 at Anfield and 1-0 at home. The expected goals (xG) across those two matches were 5.2-1.4 in favor of Liverpool, per FBRef's xG model.

The Arne Slot era couldn't have started better for Liverpool, with the Reds not only winning all three of their EPL matches thus far but also scoring seven goals while keeping three straight clean sheets. It's been an impressive start to the campaign.

Diaz has started on the left wing in every league match and has totaled three goals with one assist. He has no set-piece duties, which is a bummer, but Diaz should be a focal point in open play. With Liverpool expected to score goals and create chances on Saturday, I'm backing Diaz to get a goal or assist.

Everton at Aston Villa (12:30 p.m. ET Saturday)

What a gem Rogers has been for Aston Villa.

Brought over from Championship side Middlesbrough last January, Rogers quickly became a starting cog for Villa despite the Villans being in the thick of a heated top-four race. So far this year, he's picked up right where he left off, drawing a start in all three of Villa's EPL outings. While Rogers has yet to record a goal or assist, he can open his account on Saturday.

Despite the lack of goal contributions, Rogers has been threatening. He's tallied 11 progressive carries, five key passes and four progressive passes, per FBRef, while taking five shots (one on target). In all, Rogers has been credited with 11 shot-creating actions (3.67 per 90).

On Saturday, Villa gets one of the best possible matchups -- at home versus Everton.

The Toffees are off to a brutal start and have conceded 10 goals (6.2 xG) through three EPL contests. It certainly hasn't helped that Everton are missing center-back Jarrad Branthwaite, who is expected to remain sidelined this weekend. Villa should be able to do some damage and are listed at -195 to go over 1.5 goals.

With Rogers playing a pivotal role in attack for Villa and Unai Emery's side set to have a lot of the ball against Everton, Rogers is in a prime spot to notch his first goal or assist of the campaign.

Arsenal at Tottenham (9 a.m. ET Sunday)

The headline fixture of the weekend is the North London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal. The two sides played a pair of exciting matches a year ago, totaling nine goals across the two league meetings, and we should be in store for another fun one on Sunday.

With Arsenal missing two key pieces -- Declan Rice (suspension) and Martin Odegaard (injury) -- in addition to new signing Mikel Mereno's absence (injury), I think it tips the scales in Tottenham's favor.

Spurs played the Gunners really well at home last season. Despite losing the match 3-2, Tottenham won the xG battle 2.3-1.0, and that was a mostly full strength Arsenal side, one that had it all to play for at the time while battling Manchester City in a title race.

Over two matches with Arsenal last year, Spurs had plenty of success in attack, netting a total of four goals. The Gunners permitted just 25 goals in their 36 other EPL matches, so Ange Postecoglou's side was able to find a way to generate goals against the league's best defense.

If they can do that again, I'm not sure the short-handed Gunners will have the firepower to strike back.

In my eyes, given Arsenal's absences and the fact this clash is at Spurs, the odds for this match should be closer to even, so I'm happy to take Spurs to win at +195.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.