Premier League Betting: Best Bets and Player Props for Matchweek 22

The matches are coming thick and fast now in the English Premier League's 2024-25 campaign.

When looking at the EPL soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for this matchweek?

Premier League Betting Picks and Prop Bets for Matchweek 22

Crystal Palace at West Ham (10 a.m. ET Saturday)

Not much separates these two sides in a match that is expected to be a close one -- with each side listed at +160 moneyline odds -- so I'll back a draw in this London derby.

On the season, Palace rates out as the slightly better team. The Eagles have an expected goal (xG) differential of -1.0, per FBRef's xG model, compared to West Ham's clip of -8.7. But with this match at West Ham, that should help erase any slim advantage Palace has.

Both sides struggle to create chances and score goals. Palace have netted just 23 goals through 21 matches while West Ham have scored 27.

West Ham won the reverse fixture at Selhurst Park, 2-0, but that scoreline is deceiving. The xG total was much tighter: 1.4-1.3.

In a match with two even teams where goals should be hard to come by, I'm taking a draw.

Aston Villa at Arsenal (12:30 p.m. ET Saturday)

Last campaign, Aston Villa essentially ended Arsenal's title hopes with a 2-0 win at the Emirates. This season, I like Villa to get at least a draw against the Gunners on Saturday.

Unai Emery's Villa have played really well against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in the recent past. In 2023-24, Aston Villa pulled the double on Arsenal, winning both of their league matchups. In their first meeting this season, Arsenal won, 2-0, at Villa Park, but Villa won the xG battle by a slim margin of 1.2-0.9.

Villa started this season on fire before cooling down over the winter. They are heating back up, winning 7 of their last 10 matches with a draw mixed in. One of those wins was a 2-1 triumph over Manchester City while they also picked up a 3-2 Champions League victory at RB Leipzig -- so they've got some quality wins in that span.

Arsenal are in a bit of a rut at the moment, winning just once over their past four outings across all competitions, including a 2-0 home loss to Newcastle United -- a similar team to Villa -- in the EFL Cup.

The Gunners are the better side and are at home, so they should be favored. But I think their -200 moneyline odds are a little inflated, and to take advantage of that, I'm backing Villa in the double-chance market.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.