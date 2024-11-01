Premier League Betting: Best Bets and Player Props for Matchweek 10

The English Premier League is off and running for the 2024-25 campaign.

When looking at the EPL soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for this matchweek?

Premier League Betting Picks and Prop Bets for Matchweek 10

West Ham at Nottingham Forest (11 a.m. ET Saturday)

Forest have been one of the surprises of the early part of the season as they've amassed 16 points from nine matches. That's really dang good for a team that was expected to be in and around a relegation battle this campaign.

While West Ham are just 13th in the table and have mostly been uninspiring this season, their underlying metrics aren't all that different from Forest's. Per FBRef's expected goals (xG) model, Forest owns an xG differential of +2.0, and West Ham's xG differential is -1.1.

West Ham have done that despite a pretty rough early-season schedule as they've already played five of the traditional big-six clubs in addition to facing Villa. Forest, meanwhile, have taken on only two of the traditional big six.

Also, it sounds like Elliot Anderson and Morgan Gibbs-White will likely miss this game for Nottingham Forest, which is a blow to their attack.

Coming off a momentous home win over Manchester United, West Ham should have some wind in their sails, and this looks like a fairly even matchup on Saturday.

Aston Villa at Tottenham (9 a.m. ET Sunday)

This is one of the headline clashes of the weekend as these two sides are set to be duking it out all year in a battle to get into a Champions League spot.

Going by the table, it looks like Villa (18 points) have the edge over Spurs (13), but the xG numbers point to Tottenham being the better side.

Through nine matches, Tottenham boast an xG differential of +7.8, the third-best clip in the league. Villa's xG differential stands at +4.3, sixth-best. Both teams have been good so far, but Spurs have been a tad unlucky.

Ange Postecoglou's Spurs were a little reckless defensively last year, but they've patched that up so far in 2024-25, giving up 1.0 or fewer xG in seven of nine league matches. They've actually allowed the fifth-fewest xG in the league. That should serve them well against a Villa side that is a meh 12th in xG created so far this season.

With Spurs playing at home and coming off a noteworthy midweek cup win over Manchester City, I'm backing them to take all three points against Villa.

Chelsea at Manchester United (11:30 a.m. ET Sunday)

We should get goals in this one as it's listed at -257 to go over 2.5 goals. Each side has been better going forward than defending this season, with Chelsea (third) and United (sixth) both in the top six for xG generated.

In their first match since firing Erik ten Hag, Manchester United scored five against Leicester midweek in the EFL Cup. They may offer a little more attacking juice under a new manager, although we shouldn't get too carried away by one result. Plus, United have some positive scoring regression coming anyway as they've mustered a mere 8 goals from 14.6 xG this year in EPL play.

United are -128 to go over 1.5 goals in this one, and Bruno Fernandes should be a key cog, per usual. Although Bruno's 2024-25 results have been disappointing, he still checks a lot of boxes for this market, including being United's penalty taker and one of their main corner and set-piece takers.

With Chelsea failing to keep a clean sheet in any of their last four EPL matches, United can have some success in attack on Sunday, and I like Bruno to contribute to a goal.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.