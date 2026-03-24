NHL
Predators vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24
Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Nashville Predators and the San Jose Sharks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Predators vs Sharks Game Info
- Nashville Predators (33-28-9) vs. San Jose Sharks (32-30-6)
- Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: ESPN+
Predators vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Predators (-144)
|Sharks (+120)
|6.5
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Predators win (58.2%)
Predators vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Predators are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sharks. The Predators are +156 to cover the spread, and the Sharks are -194.
Predators vs Sharks Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Predators-Sharks on March 24, with the over being -106 and the under -114.
Predators vs Sharks Moneyline
- San Jose is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Nashville is a -144 favorite at home.