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NHL

Predators vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Predators vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26

The Nashville Predators versus the New Jersey Devils is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Predators vs Devils Game Info

  • Nashville Predators (34-28-9) vs. New Jersey Devils (36-32-2)
  • Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Devils Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Predators (-118)Devils (-102)5.5Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Predators win (54.5%)

Predators vs Devils Puck Line

  • The Predators are favored by 1.5 goals. The Predators are +198 to cover the spread, with the Devils being -250.

Predators vs Devils Over/Under

  • Predators versus Devils, on March 26, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -142 and the under +116.

Predators vs Devils Moneyline

  • New Jersey is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Nashville is a -118 favorite at home.

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