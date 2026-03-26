NHL
Predators vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26
The Nashville Predators versus the New Jersey Devils is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Predators vs Devils Game Info
- Nashville Predators (34-28-9) vs. New Jersey Devils (36-32-2)
- Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: ESPN+
Predators vs Devils Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Predators (-118)
|Devils (-102)
|5.5
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Predators win (54.5%)
Predators vs Devils Puck Line
- The Predators are favored by 1.5 goals. The Predators are +198 to cover the spread, with the Devils being -250.
Predators vs Devils Over/Under
- Predators versus Devils, on March 26, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -142 and the under +116.
Predators vs Devils Moneyline
- New Jersey is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Nashville is a -118 favorite at home.