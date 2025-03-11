Pistons vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 11

Pistons vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and MNMT

The Detroit Pistons (36-29) hit the court against the Washington Wizards (13-50) as heavy, 15.5-point favorites on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET on FDSDET and MNMT. The matchup's over/under is set at 234.5.

Pistons vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -15.5 234.5 -1000 +660

Pistons vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (87.9%)

Pistons vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread 36 times this season (36-25-4).

The Wizards are 27-35-1 against the spread this season.

This season, Pistons games have hit the over 33 times out of 63 chances.

Wizards games this year have hit the over on 32 of 63 set point totals (50.8%).

Against the spread, Detroit has fared worse at home, covering 15 times in 31 home games, and 21 times in 34 road games.

The Pistons have gone over the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (48.4%) than games on the road (52.9%).

Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .455 (15-18-0). On the road, it is .400 (12-17-1).

In terms of the over/under, Wizards games have gone over more often at home (18 of 33, 54.5%) than on the road (14 of 30, 46.7%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 25.6 points, 6.1 boards and 9.3 assists, shooting 46.3% from the field and 36.1% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Duren is averaging 11.3 points, 2.6 assists and 10.3 boards.

Tobias Harris' numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 6.1 boards and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 33.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Malik Beasley's numbers on the season are 16.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 44% from the field and 41.7% from downtown, with an average of 3.9 made 3-pointers (third in league).

Dennis Schroder is averaging 13.4 points, 2.6 boards and 5.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole averages 21.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He is also draining 42.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 triples per game (fifth in league).

Bilal Coulibaly's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 5 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. He is making 42.1% of his shots from the field and 28.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.

The Wizards are receiving 9.1 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Bub Carrington.

Alex Sarr's numbers on the season are 11.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is sinking 38.9% of his shots from the field and 30.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Kyshawn George's numbers on the season are 8.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is sinking 36.1% of his shots from the floor and 31.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.