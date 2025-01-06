Pistons vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 6

Pistons vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Monday, January 6, 2025

Monday, January 6, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and FDSDET

The Detroit Pistons (17-18) are 6.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (12-22) on Monday, January 6, 2025 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on KATU, KUNP, and FDSDET. The matchup's point total is set at 225.5.

Pistons vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -6.5 225.5 -260 +215

Pistons vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (67.6%)

Pistons vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Pistons have compiled an 18-15-2 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Trail Blazers are 17-16-1 this year.

Pistons games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 19 times out of 34 chances this season.

Trail Blazers games this year have hit the over on 17 of 34 set point totals (50%).

At home, Detroit sports a worse record against the spread (7-8-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (11-7-1).

In home games, the Pistons go over the over/under 50% of the time (eight of 16 games). They hit the over more often on the road, going over the total in 57.9% of games (11 of 19).

Against the spread, Portland has been better at home (9-7-0) than on the road (8-9-1).

Trail Blazers games have finished above the over/under 68.8% of the time at home (11 of 16), and 33.3% of the time on the road (six of 18).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 24.1 points, 9.5 assists and 6.7 boards.

Tobias Harris is averaging 13.3 points, 2.4 assists and 6.6 boards.

Jaden Ivey is averaging 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Malik Beasley is averaging 16.3 points, 3.1 boards and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jalen Duren averages 9.4 points, 9.3 boards and 2.3 assists, shooting 69.1% from the field.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija's numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 6.2 boards and 3.2 assists per game. He is also draining 45.7% of his shots from the field and 36% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

Anfernee Simons' numbers on the season are 18 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5 assists per game. He is sinking 41.6% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.7 triples.

The Trail Blazers receive 14.2 points per game from Deandre Ayton, plus 10.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

The Trail Blazers receive 15 points per game from Jerami Grant, plus 3.6 boards and 2.3 assists.

The Trail Blazers receive 9.3 points per game from Toumani Camara, plus 5.7 boards and 1.9 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.