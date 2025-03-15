Pistons vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15

Pistons vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET, FDSOK, and KSBI

The Oklahoma City Thunder (54-12) will look to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (first in the league scoring 32.8 points per game) when they attempt to hold off Cade Cunningham (ninth in the NBA with 25.9 PPG) and the Detroit Pistons (37-30) on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at Little Caesars Arena. The Thunder are 6.5-point road favorites in the matchup, which tips at 7 p.m. ET on FDSDET, FDSOK, and KSBI. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5 points.

Pistons vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -6.5 234.5 -240 +198

Pistons vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (57.9%)

Pistons vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder are 41-24-1 against the spread this season.

The Pistons are 37-26-4 against the spread this year.

Thunder games have gone over the total 36 times out of 67 chances this season.

Pistons games this year have hit the over on 34 of 67 set point totals (50.7%).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread in home games (22-11-1) than it has in road tilts (19-13-0).

The Thunder have eclipsed the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 20 of 34 home matchups (58.8%). On the road, they have hit the over in 16 of 32 games (50%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Detroit has a lower winning percentage at home (.485, 16-15-2 record) than on the road (.618, 21-11-2).

Pistons games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (16 times out of 33) than away (18 of 34) this year.

Thunder Leaders

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.8 points, 6.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 11.1 boards and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 57.3% from the floor.

Aaron Wiggins averages 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 49.2% from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made treys per game.

Luguentz Dort's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 4.1 boards and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 42.4% from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Cason Wallace's numbers on the season are 7.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 46% from the floor and 34.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Pistons Leaders

Per game, Cunningham provides the Pistons 25.9 points, 6 rebounds and 9.3 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocks.

The Pistons receive 11.5 points per game from Jalen Duren, plus 10.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

The Pistons are getting 13.9 points, 6.1 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Tobias Harris.

Malik Beasley averages 16.3 points, 2.7 boards and 1.7 assists. He is draining 44% of his shots from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.9 triples per game (third in league).

Dennis Schroder's numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He is draining 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 treys.

