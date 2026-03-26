Pistons vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26

Pistons vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Thursday, March 26, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+

The New Orleans Pelicans (25-48) are 5-point underdogs as they look to stop a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Detroit Pistons (52-20) on Thursday, March 26, 2026 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSDET, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.

Pistons vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -5 226.5 -198 +166

Pistons vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (79.6%)

Pistons vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread in a game 37 times this season (37-32-2).

The Pelicans have 42 wins against the spread in 73 games this year.

This season, Pistons games have hit the over 34 times out of 73 chances.

The Pelicans have eclipsed the over/under 49.3% of the time this season (36 of 73 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Detroit sports a worse record against the spread (18-18-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (19-14-1).

The Pistons have eclipsed the total in a lower percentage of games at home (45.9%) than games on the road (48.6%).

New Orleans has been better against the spread at home (24-13-1) than on the road (18-15-1) this year.

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Pelicans' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, 19 of 38) than on the road (48.6%, 17 of 35).

Pistons Leaders

Jalen Duren averages 19.3 points, 10.6 boards and 1.7 assists.

Ausar Thompson averages 10 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3 assists, shooting 51.4% from the floor.

Tobias Harris' numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 11.9 points, 2.1 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

Kevin Huerter averages 9.7 points, 3.5 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 44.8% from the field and 29.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 21.7 points for the Pelicans, plus 5.7 boards and 3.8 assists.

The Pelicans receive 17.4 points per game from Saddiq Bey, plus 5.7 boards and 2.6 assists.

Zion Williamson's numbers on the season are 21.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 60.1% of his shots from the field (eighth in league).

Per game, Derik Queen provides the Pelicans 11.3 points, 6.8 boards and 3.8 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.9 blocks.

Per game, Jeremiah Fears gives the Pelicans 13.1 points, 3.6 boards and 3.2 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.