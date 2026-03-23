Pistons vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 23

Pistons vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Monday, March 23, 2026

Monday, March 23, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET, SportsNet LA, and WMYD

The Los Angeles Lakers (46-25) will attempt to build on a nine-game winning streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (51-19) at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, March 23, 2026 as 2.5-point favorites. The Pistons have won three games in a row. The matchup's point total is 226.5.

Pistons vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -2.5 226.5 -134 +114

Pistons vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (72.7%)

Pistons vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread in a game 40 times this season (40-30-1).

The Pistons have played 70 games, with 36 wins against the spread.

Lakers games have gone over the total 37 times out of 70 chances this season.

Pistons games this season have hit the over on 33 of 70 set point totals (47.1%).

In home games, Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread (20-14-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (20-16-0).

The Lakers have eclipsed the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 21 of 35 home matchups (60%). In road games, they have hit the over in 16 of 36 games (44.4%).

Detroit has performed better against the spread away (19-14-1) than at home (17-17-1) this year.

Pistons games have finished above the over/under 45.7% of the time at home (16 of 35), and 48.6% of the time on the road (17 of 35).

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic averages 33.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.4 assists.

LeBron James is averaging 21.1 points, 6.8 assists and 5.8 boards.

Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 23.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.4% from the floor and 36.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Deandre Ayton is averaging 12.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jake LaRavia is averaging 8.5 points, 1.8 assists and 3.9 boards.

Pistons Leaders

Jalen Duren's numbers on the season are 19.2 points, 10.5 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. He is also sinking 64.2% of his shots from the field (third in NBA).

Per game, Ausar Thompson provides the Pistons 10 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He also averages 1.9 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.9 blocks.

Duncan Robinson averages 11.9 points, 2.7 boards and 2 assists. He is sinking 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per game.

The Pistons get 13.1 points per game from Tobias Harris, plus 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Per game, Ronald Holland II gives the Pistons 8.5 points, 4.3 boards and 1.3 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

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