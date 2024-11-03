Pistons vs. Lakers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 4

Pistons vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: SportsNet LA and FDSDET

The Detroit Pistons (1-5) are underdogs (by 5.5 points) to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (4-2) on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is 227.

Pistons vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -5.5 -110 -110 227 -110 -110 -250 +205

Pistons vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (83.1%)

Pistons vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have put together a record of 5-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Pistons have three wins against the spread in six games this year.

Lakers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under four times this season.

Pistons games this season have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis is averaging 31.8 points, 12 boards and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals and 2 blocked shots (seventh in league).

LeBron James is averaging 22.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Austin Reaves is averaging 17.3 points, 5.2 boards and 5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Rui Hachimura's numbers on the season are 14.5 points, 6.8 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 42.7% from the floor and 52.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

D'Angelo Russell's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest, shooting 40.3% from the field and 29.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Pistons Leaders

Per game, Cade Cunningham gives the Pistons 25 points, 5.7 rebounds and 7.2 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Jaden Ivey's numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He is making 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 43.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.3 treys.

Tobias Harris averages 11.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is sinking 40% of his shots from the floor.

The Pistons are receiving 8 points, 8.8 boards and 2.7 assists per game from Jalen Duren.

The Pistons are getting 3.2 points, 6.7 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Isaiah Stewart.

