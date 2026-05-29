Pirates vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 29

Odds updated as of 6:13 p.m.

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the Pittsburgh Pirates facing the Minnesota Twins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Pirates vs Twins Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (29-28) vs. Minnesota Twins (27-30)

Date: Friday, May 29, 2026

Friday, May 29, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: Apple TV+

Pirates vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-134) | MIN: (+114)

PIT: (-134) | MIN: (+114) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+150) | MIN: +1.5 (-182)

PIT: -1.5 (+150) | MIN: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Pirates vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jared Jones (Pirates) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Taj Bradley (Twins) - 5-1, 2.77 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jared Jones for the Pirates and Taj Bradley (5-1) for the Twins. Jones did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. The Twins have gone 6-3-0 ATS in Bradley's nine starts that had a set spread. The Twins have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Bradley's starts this season, and they went 5-2 in those games.

Pirates vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (51.3%)

Pirates vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Twins, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -134, and Minnesota is +114 playing on the road.

Pirates vs Twins Spread

The Pirates are hosting the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Pirates are +150 to cover the runline, with the Twins being -182.

Pirates vs Twins Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Pirates-Twins on May 29, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

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Pirates vs Twins Betting Trends

The Pirates have been favorites in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (57.6%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh has a record of 8-10 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -134 or more on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 29 of their 56 opportunities.

The Pirates have an against the spread mark of 28-28-0 in 56 games with a line this season.

The Twins have won 17 of the 36 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (47.2%).

Minnesota has gone 11-10 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer (52.4%).

The Twins have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times this season for a 33-21-2 record against the over/under.

The Twins have collected a 30-26-0 record against the spread this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Brandon Lowe has 52 hits, which is best among Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .265 with 27 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .353 and a slugging percentage of .551.

He ranks 55th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .391 this season while batting .272 with 37 walks and 34 runs scored. He's slugging .426.

His batting average is 46th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 13th, and his slugging percentage 71st.

Reynolds takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 outings he is batting .361 with six doubles, a home run, three walks and nine RBIs.

Spencer Horwitz is batting .283 with a .453 slugging percentage and 25 RBI this year.

Oneil Cruz has an OPS of .769, fueled by an OBP of .323 and a team-best slugging percentage of .447 this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has racked up an on-base percentage of .323, a slugging percentage of .575, and has 52 hits, all club-highs for the Twins (while batting .260).

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 65th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Brooks Lee is hitting .250 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .401 with an on-base percentage of .304.

His batting average ranks 83rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 121st, and he is 84th in slugging.

Luke Keaschall is hitting .235 with nine doubles, a triple, a home run and 19 walks.

Austin Martin is batting .284 with nine doubles, two home runs and 23 walks.

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