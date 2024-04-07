Pirates vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The Pittsburgh Pirates are among the MLB teams playing on Monday, up against the Detroit Tigers.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Pirates vs Tigers Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (8-2) vs. Detroit Tigers (6-3)

Date: Monday, April 8, 2024

Monday, April 8, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: BSDET

Pirates vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-126) | DET: (+108)

PIT: (-126) | DET: (+108) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+168) | DET: +1.5 (-205)

PIT: -1.5 (+168) | DET: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Pirates vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 0-1, 6.55 ERA vs Reese Olson (Tigers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Pirates will give the ball to Mitch Keller (0-1, 6.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Reese Olson. Keller has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Keller's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Olson has started only one game with a set spread, which the Tigers covered. The Tigers were the moneyline underdog for one Olson start this season -- they won.

Pirates vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (54.9%)

Pirates vs Tigers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Pirates vs. Tigers reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-126) and Detroit as the underdog (+108) on the road.

Pirates vs Tigers Spread

The Pirates are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Tigers. The Pirates are +168 to cover the spread, while the Tigers are -205.

Pirates vs Tigers Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Pirates-Tigers on April 8, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Pirates were defeated in the one game they played as the favorite this season.

Pittsburgh has played as a favorite of -126 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Pirates' games have gone over the total in six of their nine opportunities.

The Pirates are 7-2-0 against the spread in their nine games that had a posted line this season.

The Tigers have been the moneyline underdog three total times this season. They've finished 2-1 in those games.

Detroit has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer in just two games this season, which it won both.

The Tigers have combined with opponents to go over the total three times this season for a 3-5-1 record against the over/under.

The Tigers have gone 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Connor Joe is batting .294 with four doubles, a home run and six walks. He has an on-base percentage of .415 while slugging .500.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 58th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 49th in slugging.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .325 with three doubles and seven walks, while slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .417.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 30th, his on-base percentage 23rd, and his slugging percentage 102nd.

Bryan Reynolds has 10 hits this season and has a slash line of .233/.353/.395.

Michael A. Taylor leads the Pirates in OBP (.438) and total hits (12) this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene is leading the Tigers with six hits. He's batting .188 and slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 159th, his on-base percentage ranks 119th, and he is 68th in slugging.

Mark Canha's .389 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .214 while slugging .464.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 132nd, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 72nd in slugging.

Carson Kelly is batting .286 with a double, a home run and a walk.

Colten Keith is batting .214 with a double and four walks.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!