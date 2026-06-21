Pirates vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 21

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Colorado Rockies is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup.

Pirates vs Rockies Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (38-38) vs. Colorado Rockies (29-47)

Date: Sunday, June 21, 2026

Sunday, June 21, 2026 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-136) | COL: (+116)

PIT: (-136) | COL: (+116) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+108) | COL: +1.5 (-130)

PIT: -1.5 (+108) | COL: +1.5 (-130) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Pirates vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jared Jones (Pirates) - 1-1, 6.23 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Rockies) - 2-8, 7.13 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jared Jones (1-1) for the Pirates and Michael Lorenzen (2-8) for the Rockies. Jones' team is 2-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Jones' team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Rockies have a 9-5-0 record against the spread in Lorenzen's starts. The Rockies have a 5-9 record in Lorenzen's 14 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Pirates vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (60.8%)

Pirates vs Rockies Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a -136 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +116 underdog at home.

Pirates vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (-130 to cover), and Pittsburgh is +108 to cover the runline.

Pirates vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Pirates versus Rockies game on June 21 has been set at 11.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Pirates have been favorites in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (55.8%) in those contests.

This year Pittsburgh has won eight of 20 games when listed as at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have hit the over in 43 of their 75 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Pirates are 36-39-0 against the spread in their 75 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have won 29 of the 74 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (39.2%).

Colorado is 27-42 (winning just 39.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Rockies have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times this season for a 34-39-2 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have collected a 39-36-0 record ATS this season (covering 52% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has an OPS of .876, fueled by an OBP of .402 to go with a slugging percentage of .474. He has a .285 batting average, as well.

He ranks 27th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Reynolds hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .421 with four doubles, four home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Brandon Lowe has 65 hits, which is best among Pittsburgh batters this season. He's batting .241 with 36 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .511 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Among qualifying batters, he is 101st in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Lowe takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Spencer Horwitz has 64 hits this season and has a slash line of .277/.387/.450.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .284 with a .345 OBP and 41 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 27 walks while batting .278. He's slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 37th in slugging.

Rumfield enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with a triple, three home runs and six RBIs.

Hunter Goodman paces his team with 66 hits. He has a batting average of .247 while slugging .528 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 89th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Troy Johnston has a team-high OBP (.373) and slugging percentage (.440).

Willi Castro is batting .282 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.

Pirates vs Rockies Head to Head

6/19/2026: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/14/2026: 7-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/13/2026: 10-4 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

10-4 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/12/2026: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/24/2025: 4-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

4-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 8/23/2025: 5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/22/2025: 9-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

9-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/3/2025: 9-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/2/2025: 8-5 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-5 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/1/2025: 17-16 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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