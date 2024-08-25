Pirates vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 25

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are among the MLB teams playing on Sunday, up against the Cincinnati Reds.

Pirates vs Reds Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (61-68) vs. Cincinnati Reds (63-67)

Date: Sunday, August 25, 2024

Sunday, August 25, 2024 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-108) | CIN: (-108)

PIT: (-108) | CIN: (-108) Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-182) | CIN: -1.5 (+150)

PIT: +1.5 (-182) | CIN: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Pirates vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Ortiz (Pirates) - 5-4, 3.56 ERA vs Nick Martínez (Reds) - 6-6, 3.64 ERA

The Pirates will give the ball to Luis Ortiz (5-4, 3.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Nick Martinez (6-6, 3.64 ERA). Ortiz's team is 8-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ortiz's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Martinez starts, the Reds are 4-5-0 against the spread. The Reds were named the moneyline underdog for four Martinez starts this season -- they lost every time.

Pirates vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (56.3%)

Pirates vs Reds Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Pirates vs. Reds reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-108) and Cincinnati as the underdog (-108) on the road.

Pirates vs Reds Spread

Pirates vs Reds Over/Under

The Pirates-Reds contest on August 25 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Pirates vs Reds Betting Trends

The Pirates have come away with 25 wins in the 46 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Pittsburgh has been victorious 27 times in 50 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over in 59 of their 126 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have an against the spread record of 70-56-0 in 126 games with a line this season.

The Reds have won 28 of the 64 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (43.8%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Cincinnati has gone 28-36 (43.8%).

The Reds have had an over/under set by bookmakers 125 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 60 of those games (60-59-6).

The Reds are 70-55-0 against the spread this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has an OPS of .797, fueled by an OBP of .344 to go with a slugging percentage of .453. He has a .279 batting average, as well.

He ranks 24th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh with 114 hits. He is batting .263 this season and has 50 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He is 51st in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Cruz takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with two doubles, a triple, three walks and two RBI.

Bryan De La Cruz has collected 121 base hits, an OBP of .283 and a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has eight home runs, 39 RBI and a batting average of .275 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.491) while leading the Reds in hits (129). He's batting .264 and with an on-base percentage of .347.

He ranks 48th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Spencer Steer has 30 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 57 walks while batting .235. He's slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .326.

His batting average ranks 106th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 63rd, and he is 60th in slugging.

Jonathan India has a team-high .352 on-base percentage.

Tyler Stephenson is hitting .254 with 21 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 36 walks.

Pirates vs Reds Head to Head

8/24/2024: 10-2 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-2 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/23/2024: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/22/2024: 7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/26/2024: 6-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/25/2024: 9-5 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-5 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/24/2024: 11-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/19/2024: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/18/2024: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/24/2023: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/23/2023: 13-12 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

