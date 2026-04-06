Pirates vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 3:18 p.m.

The MLB's Monday slate includes the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the San Diego Padres.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pirates vs Padres Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (6-3) vs. San Diego Padres (4-5)

Date: Monday, April 6, 2026

Monday, April 6, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and Padres.TV

Pirates vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-134) | SD: (+114)

PIT: (-134) | SD: (+114) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+155) | SD: +1.5 (-188)

PIT: -1.5 (+155) | SD: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Pirates vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler (Pirates) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs German Marquez (Padres) - 0-1, 12.00 ERA

The Pirates will look to Bubba Chandler versus the Padres and German Marquez (0-1). Chandler helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Chandler's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Marquez has started just one game with a set spread, which the Padres failed to cover. The Padres were the moneyline underdog for one Marquez start this season -- they lost.

Pirates vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (52.6%)

Pirates vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is the underdog, +114 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -134 favorite at home.

Pirates vs Padres Spread

The Pirates are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Padres. The Pirates are +155 to cover the spread, while the Padres are -188.

Pirates vs Padres Over/Under

The Pirates-Padres contest on April 6 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Padres Betting Trends

The Pirates have yet to lose any of the four games they have been chosen as the favorite in this season.

Pittsburgh has played as a favorite of -134 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Contests with the Pirates have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in five of nine chances this season.

The Pirates are 6-3-0 against the spread in their nine games that had a posted line this season.

The Padres have won 40% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (2-3).

San Diego has a record of 2-1 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer (66.7%).

The Padres have played in nine games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total three times (3-5-1).

The Padres have a 5-4-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn leads Pittsburgh with 11 hits and an OBP of .459, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .700. He's batting .367.

Among qualifying batters, he is 12th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is eighth in slugging.

O'Hearn will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a double, two home runs, five walks and eight RBIs.

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.657) thanks to four extra-base hits. He's batting .314 with an on-base percentage of .368.

He is 29th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Cruz brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with four home runs, a walk and 10 RBIs.

Brandon Lowe has eight hits this season and has a slash line of .267/.389/.633.

Bryan Reynolds has two home runs, five RBI and a batting average of .222 this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Jackson Merrill has accumulated a team-high .469 slugging percentage. He's batting .250 with an on-base percentage of .294.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 76th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 127th and he is 58th in slugging.

Manny Machado paces his team with a .417 OBP. He has a batting average of .222 while slugging .407.

Including all qualified players, he is 111th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage.

Ramon Laureano has a team-high slugging percentage (.484) while pacing the Padres in hits (eight).

Fernando Tatis Jr. has three doubles and five walks while batting .212.

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