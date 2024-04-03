Pirates vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The MLB schedule on Thursday includes the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Washington Nationals.

Pirates vs Nationals Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (5-1) vs. Washington Nationals (2-3)

Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024

Thursday, April 4, 2024 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-118) | WSH: (-100)

PIT: (-118) | WSH: (-100) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+138) | WSH: +1.5 (-170)

PIT: -1.5 (+138) | WSH: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Pirates vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez (Pirates) - 0-0, 2.08 ERA vs Josiah Gray (Nationals) - 0-1, 15.75 ERA

The Pirates will look to Martin Perez versus the Nationals and Josiah Gray. Perez helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Perez's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Gray has started only one game with a set spread, which the Nationals failed to cover. The Nationals were named the moneyline underdog for one Gray start this season -- they lost.

Pirates vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (50.8%)

Pirates vs Nationals Moneyline

The Pirates vs Nationals moneyline has Pittsburgh as a -118 favorite, while Washington is a -100 underdog at home.

Pirates vs Nationals Spread

The Pirates are at the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+138 to cover) on the runline. Washington is -170 to cover.

Pirates vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Pirates-Nationals on April 4, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Pirates vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Pirates came away with 20 wins in the 31 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last year, Pittsburgh won 19 of 26 games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents hit the over in 77 of their 154 games with a total last season.

The Nationals put together a 56-86 record in games last season when they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39.4% of those games).

Washington went 54-82 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer (39.7%).

The Nationals played in 153 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-77-4).

Pirates Player Leaders

Connor Joe leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.444) this season, fueled by eight hits. He has a .348 batting average and a slugging percentage of .522.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 35th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.444) thanks to three extra-base hits. He's batting .333 with an on-base percentage of .424.

Among all qualified, he is 41st in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging percentage.

Bryan Reynolds is batting .286 with a .500 slugging percentage and eight RBI this year.

Michael A. Taylor leads Pittsburgh with nine hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .524.

Nationals Player Leaders

Lane Thomas put up a slugging percentage of .468 while collecting 168 hits a season ago.

C.J. Abrams hit .245 with 28 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 32 walks.

Joey Meneses accumulated an on-base percentage of .321 and a slugging percentage of .401 a season ago.

Keibert Ruiz hit .260 with 24 doubles, 18 home runs and 31 walks.

Pirates vs Nationals Head to Head

4/3/2024: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/1/2024: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-4 PIT (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/14/2023: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

2-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/13/2023: 7-6 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-6 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/12/2023: 5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/11/2023: 6-2 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-2 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/17/2022: 5-3 PIT (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 PIT (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/16/2022: 6-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/15/2022: 7-2 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-2 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/14/2022: 9-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

