Pirates vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 13

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The MLB's Thursday slate includes the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Miami Marlins.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game.

Pirates vs Marlins Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (58-63) vs. Miami Marlins (61-59)

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026

Thursday, August 13, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-130) | MIA: (+110)

PIT: (-130) | MIA: (+110) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+130) | MIA: +1.5 (-156)

PIT: -1.5 (+130) | MIA: +1.5 (-156) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Pirates vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates) - 11-5, 4.08 ERA vs Tyler Phillips (Marlins) - 3-5, 3.47 ERA

The Pirates will give the ball to Braxton Ashcraft (11-5, 4.08 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Tyler Phillips (3-5, 3.47 ERA). Ashcraft and his team have a record of 13-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Ashcraft's team has been victorious in 76.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 13-4. The Marlins have a 7-6-0 ATS record in Phillips' 13 starts with a set spread. The Marlins have a 4-4 record in Phillips' eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Pirates vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (52.8%)

Pirates vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Marlins, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -130, and Miami is +110 playing at home.

Pirates vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are hosting the Pirates, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Marlins are +130 to cover the spread, and the Pirates are -156.

Pirates vs Marlins Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Pirates-Marlins on Aug. 13, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

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Pirates vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Pirates have come away with 35 wins in the 65 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 19-21 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Pirates have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 66 of 119 chances this season.

The Pirates are 58-61-0 against the spread in their 119 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins are 25-38 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 39.7% of those games).

Miami is 15-23 (winning only 39.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Marlins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 118 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 57 of those games (57-59-2).

The Marlins have a 61-57-0 record against the spread this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.376) this season, fueled by 118 hits. He has a .266 batting average and a slugging percentage of .439.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.

Brandon Lowe has 111 hits, which is best among Pittsburgh batters this season. He's batting .251 with 51 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .319.

His batting average is 81st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 94th, and his slugging percentage 25th.

Nick Gonzales has hit six homers with a team-high .396 SLG this season.

Spencer Horwitz has been key for Pittsburgh with 72 hits, an OBP of .372 plus a slugging percentage of .426.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has racked up a slugging percentage of .468 and has 148 hits, both team-best numbers for the Marlins. He's batting .318 and with an on-base percentage of .350.

He is second in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Lopez takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .273 with a walk and two RBIs.

Xavier Edwards has a .364 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .284 while slugging .389.

He is 21st in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Javier Sanoja is batting .275 with 25 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 17 walks.

Jakob Marsee has 14 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 59 walks while batting .205.

Pirates vs Marlins Head to Head

8/11/2026: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -106, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -106, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/14/2026: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/13/2026: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/12/2026: 8-3 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-3 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/11/2025: 5-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/10/2025: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 3/30/2025: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/29/2025: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 3/28/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/27/2025: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

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