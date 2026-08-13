Guardians vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 13

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Guardians vs Tigers Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (58-62) vs. Detroit Tigers (59-60)

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026

Thursday, August 13, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and CleGuardians.TV

Guardians vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-122) | DET: (+104)

CLE: (-122) | DET: (+104) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+130) | DET: +1.5 (-156)

CLE: -1.5 (+130) | DET: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Guardians vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick (Guardians) - 9-6, 2.57 ERA vs Keider Montero (Tigers) - 8-7, 3.38 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Parker Messick (9-6, 2.57 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Keider Montero (8-7, 3.38 ERA). Messick and his team are 12-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. Messick's team is 8-9 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Tigers have a 12-7-0 record against the spread in Montero's starts. The Tigers are 3-5 in Montero's eight starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (56.2%)

Guardians vs Tigers Moneyline

Detroit is the underdog, +104 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -122 favorite despite being on the road.

Guardians vs Tigers Spread

The Guardians are at the Tigers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+130 to cover) on the runline. Detroit is -156 to cover.

Guardians vs Tigers Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Guardians-Tigers game on Aug. 13, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Guardians have come away with 30 wins in the 64 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Cleveland has come away with a win 22 times in 47 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in 56 of their 114 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians have an against the spread record of 54-60-0 in 114 games with a line this season.

The Tigers are 21-26 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.7% of those games).

Detroit is 15-16 (winning 48.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Tigers have played in 117 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-63-3).

The Tigers have covered 53% of their games this season, going 62-55-0 against the spread.

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter leads Cleveland with 108 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .443. He's batting .281 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He is 26th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging among qualified batters in the majors.

Jose Ramirez is hitting .235 with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 50 walks. He's slugging .383 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 108th, his on-base percentage 68th, and his slugging percentage 115th.

Brayan Rocchio is batting .252 with a .369 slugging percentage and 50 RBI this year.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland with an OBP of .366 this season while batting .268 with 57 walks and 50 runs scored.

Kwan brings a 10-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is batting .452 with a double, a home run, five walks and four RBIs.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has racked up an on-base percentage of .391 and a slugging percentage of .431. Both lead the Tigers. He's batting .288.

He ranks 15th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

McGonigle brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with a double, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Dillon Dingler has racked up 113 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .270 while slugging .520 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 44th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Riley Greene is hitting .273 with 25 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 61 walks.

Spencer Torkelson has 20 doubles, 20 home runs and 50 walks while batting .228.

Guardians vs Tigers Head to Head

8/11/2026: 6-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/13/2026: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/12/2026: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/21/2026: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/20/2026: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/19/2026: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 10/2/2025: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/1/2025: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/30/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/25/2025: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

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