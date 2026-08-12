WNBA MVP Odds Update: Olivia Miles Is Trying to Chase Down A'ja Wilson

The 2026 WNBA MVP race is turning into a two-player battle.

What do the WNBA MVP odds look like as of August 12? Per FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, here are the current WNBA MVP odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

WNBA MVP Odds 2026: Olivia Miles, A'ja Wilson

Player Odds A'ja Wilson -600 Olivia Miles +600 Caitlin Clark +2200 Paige Bueckers +3500 Kelsey Mitchell +10000 Breanna Stewart +10000 Jackie Young +25000 View Full Table ChevronDown

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