WNBA Championship Odds Update: Lynx the Clear Favorite

The 2026 WNBA season is hitting the homestretch.

As of August 12, what do the WNBA championship odds look like for each team? Per FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, here are the current WNBA title odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

WNBA Title Odds 2026

Team Odds Minnesota Lynx +100 Las Vegas Aces +450 Atlanta Dream +800 New York Liberty +1000 Golden State Valkyries +1100 Indiana Fever +1100 Dallas Wings +3500 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Which WNBA bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.