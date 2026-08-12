WNBA Championship Odds Update: Lynx the Clear Favorite
The 2026 WNBA season is hitting the homestretch.
As of August 12, what do the WNBA championship odds look like for each team? Per FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, here are the current WNBA title odds.
Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.
WNBA Title Odds 2026
Team
Odds
|Minnesota Lynx
|+100
|Las Vegas Aces
|+450
|Atlanta Dream
|+800
|New York Liberty
|+1000
|Golden State Valkyries
|+1100
|Indiana Fever
|+1100
|Dallas Wings
|+3500
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Which WNBA bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.