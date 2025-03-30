FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Pirates vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Odds updated as of 10:14 a.m.

Odds updated as of 10:14 a.m.

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Pittsburgh Pirates facing the Miami Marlins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pirates vs Marlins Game Info

  • Pittsburgh Pirates (1-2) vs. Miami Marlins (2-1)
  • Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025
  • Time: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida
  • Coverage: FDSFL and SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

  • All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: PIT: (-112) | MIA: (-104)
  • Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+150) | MIA: +1.5 (-182)
  • Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Pirates vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney (Pirates) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Max Meyer (Marlins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Pirates will call on Andrew Heaney versus the Marlins and Max Meyer. In games Heaney pitched with a spread last season, his team was 13-17-0 ATS. Heaney and his team had an 8-7 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Last season in games Meyer pitched his team went 4-7-0 against the spread. Meyer and his team finished 4-5 in the nine games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Pirates vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Pirates win (54.3%)

Pirates vs Marlins Moneyline

  • Miami is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -112 favorite on the road.

Pirates vs Marlins Spread

  • The Marlins are hosting the Pirates, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Marlins are +150 to cover the spread, and the Pirates are -182.

Pirates vs Marlins Over/Under

  • A total of 8 runs has been set for the Pirates-Marlins contest on March 30, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Marlins Betting Trends

  • The Pirates won in 32, or 54.2%, of the 59 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.
  • Last season Pittsburgh came away with a win 32 times in 57 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 or shorter on the moneyline.
  • The Pirates and their opponents hit the over in 74 of their 158 games with a total last season.
  • The Marlins were the moneyline underdog 143 times last season. They finished 58-85 in those games.
  • In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer last year, Miami went 57-84 (40.4%).
  • The Marlins played in 161 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 86 times (86-68-7).

Pirates Player Leaders

  • Bryan Reynolds finished with an OPS of .791 last season, fueled by a .344 OBP and a slugging percentage of .447.
  • Oneil Cruz had 140 hits while batting .259 with 58 extra-base hits.
  • Andrew McCutchen ended his last campaign with 104 hits, an OBP of .328, plus a slugging percentage of .411.
  • Isiah Kiner-Falefa slashed .269/.306/.376 and finished with an OPS of .683.

Marlins Player Leaders

  • Otto Lopez hit .270 with 23 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks a season ago.
  • Xavier Edwards hit .328 with 12 doubles, five triples, a home run and 33 walks.
  • Jonah Bride hit .276 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks a season ago.
  • Nick Fortes hit .227 with 16 doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

Pirates vs Marlins Head to Head

  • 3/29/2025: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
  • 3/28/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
  • 3/27/2025: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
  • 9/11/2024: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
  • 9/10/2024: 6-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
  • 9/9/2024: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)
  • 3/31/2024: 9-7 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
  • 3/30/2024: 9-3 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
  • 3/29/2024: 7-2 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
  • 3/28/2024: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

