Pirates vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 30

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Pittsburgh Pirates facing the Miami Marlins.

Pirates vs Marlins Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (1-2) vs. Miami Marlins (2-1)

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Sunday, March 30, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-112) | MIA: (-104)

PIT: (-112) | MIA: (-104) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+150) | MIA: +1.5 (-182)

PIT: -1.5 (+150) | MIA: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Pirates vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney (Pirates) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Max Meyer (Marlins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Pirates will call on Andrew Heaney versus the Marlins and Max Meyer. In games Heaney pitched with a spread last season, his team was 13-17-0 ATS. Heaney and his team had an 8-7 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Last season in games Meyer pitched his team went 4-7-0 against the spread. Meyer and his team finished 4-5 in the nine games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Pirates vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (54.3%)

Pirates vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -112 favorite on the road.

Pirates vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are hosting the Pirates, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Marlins are +150 to cover the spread, and the Pirates are -182.

Pirates vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Pirates-Marlins contest on March 30, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Pirates vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Pirates won in 32, or 54.2%, of the 59 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last season Pittsburgh came away with a win 32 times in 57 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents hit the over in 74 of their 158 games with a total last season.

The Marlins were the moneyline underdog 143 times last season. They finished 58-85 in those games.

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer last year, Miami went 57-84 (40.4%).

The Marlins played in 161 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 86 times (86-68-7).

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds finished with an OPS of .791 last season, fueled by a .344 OBP and a slugging percentage of .447.

Oneil Cruz had 140 hits while batting .259 with 58 extra-base hits.

Andrew McCutchen ended his last campaign with 104 hits, an OBP of .328, plus a slugging percentage of .411.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa slashed .269/.306/.376 and finished with an OPS of .683.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez hit .270 with 23 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks a season ago.

Xavier Edwards hit .328 with 12 doubles, five triples, a home run and 33 walks.

Jonah Bride hit .276 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks a season ago.

Nick Fortes hit .227 with 16 doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

Pirates vs Marlins Head to Head

3/29/2025: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 3/28/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/27/2025: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/11/2024: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/10/2024: 6-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/9/2024: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 3/31/2024: 9-7 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-7 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 3/30/2024: 9-3 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-3 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 3/29/2024: 7-2 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/28/2024: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

