Pirates vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 29

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Miami Marlins.

Pirates vs Marlins Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (1-1) vs. Miami Marlins (1-1)

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Saturday, March 29, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-122) | MIA: (+104)

PIT: (-122) | MIA: (+104) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+140) | MIA: +1.5 (-170)

PIT: -1.5 (+140) | MIA: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Pirates vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Valente Bellozo (Marlins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Pirates will call on Bailey Falter versus the Marlins and Valente Bellozo. Falter and his team were 16-12-0 ATS in his 28 appearances with a spread last season. Falter appeared in five games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 4-1 in those contests. Last season Bellozo and his team had an 8-5-0 record against the spread when he pitched. Bellozo and his team went 7-6 in games he pitched when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Pirates vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (53.6%)

Pirates vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is the underdog, +104 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -122 favorite despite being on the road.

Pirates vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-170 to cover), and Pittsburgh is +140 to cover the runline.

Pirates vs Marlins Over/Under

Pirates versus Marlins on March 29 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

Pirates vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Pirates were chosen as favorites in 59 games last year and walked away with the win 32 times (54.2%) in those games.

Last year, Pittsburgh won 21 of 39 games when listed as at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents hit the over in 74 of their 158 games with a total last season.

The Marlins won 58 of the 143 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (40.6%).

Miami went 54-80 when it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (40.3%).

The Marlins combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 86 times last season for an 86-68-7 record against the over/under.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds finished with an OPS of .791 last season, fueled by a .344 OBP and a slugging percentage of .447.

Oneil Cruz slashed .259/.324/.449 and finished with an OPS of .773.

Andrew McCutchen ended his last campaign with 104 hits, an OBP of .328, plus a slugging percentage of .411.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa slashed .269/.306/.376 and finished with an OPS of .683.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez hit .270 with 23 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks a season ago.

Xavier Edwards hit .328 with 12 doubles, five triples, a home run and 33 walks.

Jonah Bride hit .276 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks a season ago.

Nick Fortes hit .227 with 16 doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

Pirates vs Marlins Head to Head

3/28/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/27/2025: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/11/2024: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/10/2024: 6-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/9/2024: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 3/31/2024: 9-7 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-7 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 3/30/2024: 9-3 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-3 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 3/29/2024: 7-2 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/28/2024: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/1/2023: 3-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

