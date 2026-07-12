Pirates vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 12

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup.

Pirates vs Brewers Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (49-47) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (59-36)

Date: Sunday, July 12, 2026

Sunday, July 12, 2026 Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: Peacock

Pirates vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-120) | MIL: (+102)

PIT: (-120) | MIL: (+102) Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-200) | MIL: -1.5 (+164)

PIT: +1.5 (-200) | MIL: -1.5 (+164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Pirates vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 7-8, 3.58 ERA vs Robert Gasser (Brewers) - 2-3, 4.15 ERA

The Pirates will look to Paul Skenes (7-8) against the Brewers and Robert Gasser (2-3). Skenes' team is 6-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Skenes' team has been victorious in 41.2% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-10. The Brewers have gone 3-5-0 against the spread when Gasser starts. The Brewers were named the moneyline underdog for two Gasser starts this season -- they split the games.

Pirates vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (51.6%)

Pirates vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -120 favorite at home.

Pirates vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Pirates. The Brewers are +164 to cover, while the Pirates are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Pirates vs Brewers Over/Under

The Pirates-Brewers game on July 12 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at +100.

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Pirates vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Pirates have come away with 30 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Pittsburgh has come away with a win 22 times in 44 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Pirates have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 55 of 95 chances this season.

The Pirates are 48-47-0 against the spread in their 95 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers have been the moneyline underdog 25 total times this season. They've gone 13-12 in those games.

Milwaukee is 5-6 (winning 45.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Brewers have played in 95 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-51-3).

The Brewers have a 51-44-0 record against the spread this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has 98 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .397. He has a .282 batting average and a slugging percentage of .477.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 36th in slugging.

Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh with 87 hits. He is batting .246 this season and has 43 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 95th, his on-base percentage 102nd, and his slugging percentage 28th.

Lowe enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .318 with a double and an RBI.

Ryan O'Hearn has 86 hits this season and has a slash line of .283/.343/.480.

Nick Gonzales has an OPS of .757, fueled by an OBP of .370 and a team-best slugging percentage of .387 this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang is batting .266 with 23 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 53 walks. He's slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 55th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 36th and he is 57th in slugging.

Jake Bauers has racked up 78 hits with a .371 on-base percentage to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .267 while slugging .510.

He is currently 53rd in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

William Contreras has accumulated a slugging percentage of .401, a team-best for the Brewers.

Jackson Chourio is hitting .281 with 16 doubles, 13 home runs and 20 walks.

Pirates vs Brewers Head to Head

7/11/2026: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/11/2026: 7-6 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/26/2026: 5-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/25/2026: 6-3 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/24/2026: 6-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

6-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 9/7/2025: 10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/6/2025: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/5/2025: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/13/2025: 12-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

12-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 8/12/2025: 14-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

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