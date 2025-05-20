Phillies vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 20

Odds updated as of 8:13 a.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Colorado Rockies.

Phillies vs Rockies Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (29-18) vs. Colorado Rockies (8-39)

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Tuesday, May 20, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-270) | COL: (+220)

PHI: (-270) | COL: (+220) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-178) | COL: +1.5 (+146)

PHI: -1.5 (-178) | COL: +1.5 (+146) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Phillies vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 4-0, 2.00 ERA vs Antonio Senzatela (Rockies) - 1-7, 6.39 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Jesus Luzardo (4-0) to the mound, while Antonio Senzatela (1-7) will get the nod for the Rockies. Luzardo and his team have a record of 4-5-0 against the spread when he starts. When Luzardo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-1. The Rockies have a 2-7-0 record against the spread in Senzatela's starts. The Rockies are 2-7 in Senzatela's nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (68.2%)

Phillies vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Phillies vs. Rockies reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-270) and Colorado as the underdog (+220) despite being the home team.

Phillies vs Rockies Spread

The Phillies are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-178 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is +146 to cover.

Phillies vs Rockies Over/Under

Phillies versus Rockies, on May 20, has an over/under of 10.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Phillies vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 23, or 62.2%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -270 on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 20 of their 45 opportunities.

The Phillies have an against the spread record of 24-21-0 in 45 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 43 total times this season. They've gone 7-36 in those games.

Colorado has a 3-11 record (winning only 21.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +220 or longer.

The Rockies have combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times this season for a 19-26-1 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have put together a 16-30-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 34.8% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 44 hits and an OBP of .389 this season. He has a .257 batting average and a slugging percentage of .573.

He is 79th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Bryce Harper has 10 doubles, seven home runs and 33 walks. He's batting .263 and slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .376.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 68th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Harper enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .471 with a double, three walks and five RBIs.

Trea Turner has hit two homers with a team-high .400 SLG this season.

Bryson Stott has four home runs, 24 RBI and a batting average of .256 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has an on-base percentage of .344, a slugging percentage of .494, and has 49 hits, all club-highs for the Rockies (while batting .292).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 30th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Jordan Beck has six doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 12 walks while hitting .264. He's slugging .568 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Ryan McMahon is hitting .201 with six doubles, a triple, six home runs and 29 walks.

Brenton Doyle is batting .204 with five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Phillies vs Rockies Head to Head

5/19/2025: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/3/2025: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/2/2025: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 3/31/2025: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 5/26/2024: 5-2 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-2 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/25/2024: 8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/24/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/17/2024: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 4/16/2024: 5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/15/2024: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

