Phillies vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 10

In MLB action on Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Texas Rangers.

Phillies vs Rangers Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (66-49) vs. Texas Rangers (60-57)

Date: Sunday, August 10, 2025

Sunday, August 10, 2025 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-148) | TEX: (+126)

PHI: (-148) | TEX: (+126) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+116) | TEX: +1.5 (-140)

PHI: -1.5 (+116) | TEX: +1.5 (-140) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Phillies vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 9-5, 2.64 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Rangers) - 6-7, 3.91 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (9-5) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (6-7) will answer the bell for the Rangers. When Wheeler starts, his team is 10-12-0 against the spread this season. Wheeler's team has a record of 14-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rangers have gone 11-10-0 ATS in Corbin's 21 starts that had a set spread. The Rangers have a 6-9 record in Corbin's 15 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (63.6%)

Phillies vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -148 favorite despite being on the road.

Phillies vs Rangers Spread

The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Rangers. The Phillies are +116 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -140.

Phillies vs Rangers Over/Under

Phillies versus Rangers on Aug. 10 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -114 and the under set at -106.

Phillies vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 88 games this season and have come away with the win 57 times (64.8%) in those contests.

Philadelphia has a record of 39-17 when favored by -148 or more this year.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 44 of their 108 opportunities.

The Phillies are 55-53-0 against the spread in their 108 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have won 21 of the 59 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (35.6%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Texas has a 2-11 record (winning only 15.4% of its games).

The Rangers have played in 116 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-65-2).

The Rangers have a 64-52-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.2% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 109 hits and an OBP of .379 this season. He has a .255 batting average and a slugging percentage of .588.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 87th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .776, fueled by an OBP of .342 and a team-best slugging percentage of .434 this season. He's batting .286.

He is 20th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging in MLB.

Turner heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and six RBIs.

Bryce Harper has collected 86 base hits, an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .495 this season.

Nick Castellanos is batting .263 with a .302 OBP and 60 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .228. He's slugging .358 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 146th, his on-base percentage is 124th, and he is 147th in slugging.

Semien takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Josh Smith is slugging .405 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .269 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 56th, his on-base percentage is 49th, and he is 99th in slugging.

Corey Seager has accumulated an on-base percentage of .368 and has 83 hits, both team-high numbers for the Rangers.

Adolis Garcia is hitting .225 with 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 24 walks.

Phillies vs Rangers Head to Head

8/8/2025: 9-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/22/2024: 11-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

11-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/21/2024: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/2/2023: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/1/2023: 16-3 TEX (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

16-3 TEX (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 3/30/2023: 11-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

11-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/22/2022: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 TEX (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/21/2022: 7-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/4/2022: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/3/2022: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

